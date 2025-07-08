Icelandic Roots, Fresh Seafood And Lakefront Charm Flavor This Artsy Escape On Lake Winnipeg

Manitoba is one of the most overlooked provinces in Canada, often overshadowed by popular destinations like British Columbia or Ontario, but there are many fascinating spots to be discovered here. This province is the only place to spot Canada's Big Five, with Churchill being the ultimate town to witness real-life polar bears. However, Manitoba has plenty of other intriguing elements to watch out for, especially its fascinating Viking heritage towns.

The Icelandic town of Gimli, on the shores of Manitoba's serene Lake Winnipeg, is a haven for year-round adventures. Believe it or not, Gimli is not just a character in "The Lord of the Rings"; it is a prominent town located in the heart of the province's region known as New Iceland. There's plenty to see and do around here, and indulging in the freshest seafood is an unmissable highlight. Gimli, whose Icelandic roots can be traced back to the 1870s, oozes culture, history, and charm. It's a fascinating place to spend summer or winter days, especially if you want to escape the hustle and bustle of city life.

Gimli is ideally located just over an hour from Winnipeg, making it a popular day trip for Manitobans seeking a quick retreat. What sets Gimli apart is not only the giant, nearly 17-foot-tall Viking statue that is an iconic symbol of the town, but also the fact that it is home to the highest concentration of Icelandic descendants outside of Iceland's borders, making it a cultural hub that fascinates those who visit.