Icelandic Roots, Fresh Seafood And Lakefront Charm Flavor This Artsy Escape On Lake Winnipeg
Manitoba is one of the most overlooked provinces in Canada, often overshadowed by popular destinations like British Columbia or Ontario, but there are many fascinating spots to be discovered here. This province is the only place to spot Canada's Big Five, with Churchill being the ultimate town to witness real-life polar bears. However, Manitoba has plenty of other intriguing elements to watch out for, especially its fascinating Viking heritage towns.
The Icelandic town of Gimli, on the shores of Manitoba's serene Lake Winnipeg, is a haven for year-round adventures. Believe it or not, Gimli is not just a character in "The Lord of the Rings"; it is a prominent town located in the heart of the province's region known as New Iceland. There's plenty to see and do around here, and indulging in the freshest seafood is an unmissable highlight. Gimli, whose Icelandic roots can be traced back to the 1870s, oozes culture, history, and charm. It's a fascinating place to spend summer or winter days, especially if you want to escape the hustle and bustle of city life.
Gimli is ideally located just over an hour from Winnipeg, making it a popular day trip for Manitobans seeking a quick retreat. What sets Gimli apart is not only the giant, nearly 17-foot-tall Viking statue that is an iconic symbol of the town, but also the fact that it is home to the highest concentration of Icelandic descendants outside of Iceland's borders, making it a cultural hub that fascinates those who visit.
The fascinating history of Gimli, Manitoba
When you arrive, you will immediately notice Gimli's strong ties to Iceland. The town's New Iceland Heritage Museum is a great starting point for those eager to discover the town's fascinating history. It was in 1875 that the Canadian government set aside some land to house the Icelandic settlers in the area, and before long, the community evolved into a full-fledged sovereign nation with self-imposed rules, regulations, and laws. This marked the beginning of what would later become known as New Iceland, a region in Canada that was unlike anywhere else. So why did Icelanders leave their homeland?
In the 19th century, New Iceland became the new home for one in five Icelanders. Brazil was one of the favored countries for Icelandic emigrants during this period, but North America was not far behind. Between 1863 and 1873, word spread that Canada showed great prospects. While many first settled in Ontario and Nova Scotia, others continued west to settle in Manitoba, where they were impressed by the fertile lands, abundance of fish, and lush forests similar to those in their old country. Although many Icelandic descendants live in Canada's Selkirk and Hecla Island, Gimli remains the epicentre of New Iceland.
The best activities in this beautiful lakefront town
While delving into the fascinating history of the Icelandic settlers is one of the most culturally enriching things to do in Gimli, so too is enjoying the delectable cuisine, which focuses heavily on seafood. The early newcomers may have struggled with their first few attempts at fishing, especially in the notorious Canadian winters, but these days, seafood is in abundance, and if you visit Gimli, you have to try it. There are plenty of great spots, such as Seagulls Restaurant and Lounge, which "never disappoints" according to a Tripadvisor review, and Kris' Fish & Chips, which serves up delicious comfort food. If you have time while visiting, be sure to stop by the Gimli Fish Market, which sells fresh fish from Lake Winnipeg.
Along with indulging in delicious seafood, some of the best things to do in Gimli include soaking up the summer sun on Gimli Beach, strolling through Arnes Farmers Market, and taking a walk along the Harbor Wall. The latter showcases Gimli's artsy side and features incredible outdoor murals. Those traveling in August are in for a treat since this is when the Icelandic Festival comes to town, showcasing Viking heritage with traditional food and events for all ages. Of course, being a year-round destination, winter visitors can enjoy ice fishing, ice skating, and perhaps catch the aurora borealis, since Canada is one of the best countries to see the northern lights. So, with culture, recreation, and seafood on the menu, Gimli is the perfect well-rounded destination.