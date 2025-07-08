One Of America's Most Vibrant Art Scenes Is Found At This Underrated, Outdoorsy Wyoming Town
According to a recent study, Jackson, Wyoming was named the top small community in the U.S. with a vibrant art scene in 2024. The data-driven conclusion took a look at public funding for the arts, as well as supply and demand for arts and cultural activities and experiences. While tiny (roughly three square miles), Jackson is a cozy community where creativity flows, thanks largely in part to the natural beauty surrounding the town.
Located all at the base of the peaks found in breathtaking Grand Tetons National Park national park, verdant green mountains surround the town. No secret to the snow bunnies, Jackson Hole has long been a popular ski destination. While the valley of Jackson Hole is synonymous with skiing, it is the town of Jackson, located at the south end of the 60-mile valley, that takes the top honor for arts, largely inspired by the surrounding nature. In fact, it was artist Thomas Moran and photographer William Henry Jackson whose paintings and photographs of Yellowstone inspired its protection and led to its creation as a National Park in 1872.
With a small town vibe that harkens back to the days of the old west, the heart of Jackson is George Washington Memorial Park, more commonly referred to as Town Square. Each corner entrance to the square is uniquely framed with elk antler arches, collected from the local Elk Refuge, serving as a permanent art installation that is iconic in the city.
Art inspired by nature
With art being a main driver for community gatherings, Jackson is home to several arts-based organizations. Center for the Arts, just off Town Square, offers classes and hosts art exhibits and performances year round. When it comes to acknowledging local wildlife, the National Museum of Wildlife Art is home to thousands of pieces of art depicting animals in their natural habitat. In addition, over 60 art galleries showcase local art throughout town, from western scenes to modern art.
In the summer, the Art Association of Jackson Hole presents two Art Fairs (one in July and one in August). At these Art Fairs, artists from near and far sell their art, which includes everything from painting to ceramics, to photography, even including furniture. The fairs are the biggest fundraiser for the Art Association, whose campus houses 10,000 square feet of space for classes, workshops, and displays of art.
Every fall, the Fall Arts Festival takes place, hosting over 50 events that include a combination of art, music, and food. Palates & Palettes is a gallery walk combined with local bites, and Arts on the Green is a juried fair located on the grass with the lush mountains serving as a stunning backdrop.
Planning your visit to Jackson
In addition to art festivals, several of the boutiques in Jackson also feature products from local artisans. Roam Mercantile is a women-owned shop that specializes in handmade, small-batch items from local artisans. Made was opened by John Frechette to sell his handmade glass belt buckles. It has evolved into a shop that features handmade products from over 300 artisans. Frechette also owns M, Mursell's Sweet Shop, and Mountain Dandy, all in Jackson or nearby Wilson. A collection of locally-owned shops focused on the handmade, the shops are popular with locals and tourists alike.
In Wilson, a 13-minute drive from Jackson, Fireside Resort is an excellent option when looking for a place to stay. With luxury camping vibes (think modern, cozy cabins with a fire pit for smores), it's a sustainably run property that provides the backdrop of nature and feel of a camping community without sacrificing comfort and amenities. Shoulder seasons like April and May or September and October are ideal times to visit, as you can pair it with a less crowded visit to Yellowstone National Park and line up with the Fall Arts Festival in Jackson.
Getting to Jackson, Wyoming is easy with Jackson Hole Airport (JAC) located just 20 minutes outside of town. Unique because it's the only airport located within a national park, it's also convenient, with direct flights from 13 major cities like San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Newark. If you're on a road trip, you can also fly into other airports — like Salt Lake City (SLC), which is roughly four and a half hours away and features an opportunity to stop in Montpelier, another charming western town with historical roots. Alternatively, Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport (BZN), is also four and a half hours away, and provides a scenic drive to Jackson. The gateway to the Grand Tetons and Yellowstone National Park, Jackson is an interesting and convenient base to explore the area.