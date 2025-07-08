One Of America's Most Vibrant Art Scenes Is Found At This Underrated, Outdoorsy Wyoming Town

According to a recent study, Jackson, Wyoming was named the top small community in the U.S. with a vibrant art scene in 2024. The data-driven conclusion took a look at public funding for the arts, as well as supply and demand for arts and cultural activities and experiences. While tiny (roughly three square miles), Jackson is a cozy community where creativity flows, thanks largely in part to the natural beauty surrounding the town.

Located all at the base of the peaks found in breathtaking Grand Tetons National Park national park, verdant green mountains surround the town. No secret to the snow bunnies, Jackson Hole has long been a popular ski destination. While the valley of Jackson Hole is synonymous with skiing, it is the town of Jackson, located at the south end of the 60-mile valley, that takes the top honor for arts, largely inspired by the surrounding nature. In fact, it was artist Thomas Moran and photographer William Henry Jackson whose paintings and photographs of Yellowstone inspired its protection and led to its creation as a National Park in 1872.

With a small town vibe that harkens back to the days of the old west, the heart of Jackson is George Washington Memorial Park, more commonly referred to as Town Square. Each corner entrance to the square is uniquely framed with elk antler arches, collected from the local Elk Refuge, serving as a permanent art installation that is iconic in the city.