Situated Between Jackson And Salt Lake City Is A Lovely Idaho City Surrounded By Captivating Countryside

There is a place where the Wild West meets beautiful nature and charming downtown scenes. It's tucked in the bottom right corner of Idaho, a diverse state where you'll find a park with hidden beaches, bridges, and aurora views. Only two hours' drive from Jackson in the north and three hours from Salt Lake City to the south, Montpelier is your gateway to Idaho's rich history, enthralling countryside, and the impressive splendor of Bear Lake.

Montpelier is a relatively small city that packs a punch when it comes to local culture, history, and nature. Even before you reach the city, you'll notice a king's ransom of spectacular forests, rivers, and mountains surrounding its limits. Of these natural spoils, Bear Lake is one you absolutely cannot miss. It's not called the "Caribbean of the Rockies" for no reason. Its water is bluer than a cloud-free sky and perfect for various activities, from boating and paddleboarding to trout fishing and kayaking.

The rugged terrain surrounding Montpelier is also perfect for hiking. Paris Peak is about one hour from the city and offers a trek of around 4.5 hours to reach the summit and get back down. The final section can be challenging, due to loose rocks, but the views from the top are worth the effort.