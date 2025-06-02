Situated Between Jackson And Salt Lake City Is A Lovely Idaho City Surrounded By Captivating Countryside
There is a place where the Wild West meets beautiful nature and charming downtown scenes. It's tucked in the bottom right corner of Idaho, a diverse state where you'll find a park with hidden beaches, bridges, and aurora views. Only two hours' drive from Jackson in the north and three hours from Salt Lake City to the south, Montpelier is your gateway to Idaho's rich history, enthralling countryside, and the impressive splendor of Bear Lake.
Montpelier is a relatively small city that packs a punch when it comes to local culture, history, and nature. Even before you reach the city, you'll notice a king's ransom of spectacular forests, rivers, and mountains surrounding its limits. Of these natural spoils, Bear Lake is one you absolutely cannot miss. It's not called the "Caribbean of the Rockies" for no reason. Its water is bluer than a cloud-free sky and perfect for various activities, from boating and paddleboarding to trout fishing and kayaking.
The rugged terrain surrounding Montpelier is also perfect for hiking. Paris Peak is about one hour from the city and offers a trek of around 4.5 hours to reach the summit and get back down. The final section can be challenging, due to loose rocks, but the views from the top are worth the effort.
Wild West heritage in Montpelier
You shouldn't visit Montpelier without checking out the Butch Cassidy Museum. The building housing the museum used to be a bank — the very same one Butch Cassidy robbed during his outlaw days. You can now browse exhibits showcasing Cassidy's infamous feats as a notorious outlaw in the Wild West era. Many of the displays teach you about the bank robbery, including how much gold and silver Cassidy and his gang stole.
The National Oregon-California Trail Center might also appeal if you're interested in the region's pioneering history. The Oregon Trail was one of the most arduous journeys in history, with about 20,000 to 30,000 pioneers losing their lives along the way. You can learn about the challenges they faced at Montpelier's center, which also has a wagon simulator and other hands-on experiences.
You'll find much of Montpelier's history etched out through its streets and landmarks within the Montpelier Historic District. This part of downtown is filled with heritage shopfronts that make it feel like you're strolling through a town in the Wild West (minus the gun fights and saloon brawls, of course). If you spot a statue of a giant bear during your wanderings, walk over to learn about Old Ephraim, a famed grizzly that once lived in the area and stood almost 10 feet tall, according to the plaque. The state of Idaho is full of unique sights like this, even including a surreal national monument that literally feels like exploring the Moon.
Shopping, dining, and accommodations in Montpelier
There's plenty more to do than just explore history and nature in Montpelier. Dining is one of the city's fortes, particularly along 4th Street. You can indulge in Mexican fare at a couple of restaurants specializing in tacos and other authentic Mexican dishes. Slightly further north, Cookie's Coffee is a popular spot that's gotten rave reviews in the past for its dirty iced chai and butterscotch steamers.
Washington Street might be your best bet if you're wanting some retail therapy. BuckHorn Boutique and Salon is a good one for stocking up on clothing and accessories. You'll find plenty of well-known brands here, such as Wrangler and Georgia Boots, as well as quality leather belts and wallets.
You can stay in the center of Montpelier at one of the comfortable inns on 4th Street. However, if you'd prefer to be out in stunning nature, you may want to venture slightly out of the city to stay along Montpelier Creek. There's a great caravan, camping, and RV park that straddles the creek bed. It also has cabins for those who prefer more modern comforts without giving up the tranquility of Idaho's countryside. If you have time, you might also want to visit this overlooked Idaho town with quiet beaches, historic lodges, and mountain air.