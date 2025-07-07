Snaking Through Washington DC To West Virginia Is A Scenic Hiking Trail Highlighting American History

When it comes to American history, the largest concentration may be along the Potomac River. Along the 405 miles from its source at the Fairfax Stone in West Virginia to Chesapeake Bay, what came to be known as "the Nation's River" has witnessed the birth, rise, and struggle of the United States with a front-row seat. In tribute to this primacy of place, Congress established the Potomac Heritage National Scenic Trail in 1983. Not only does the route host dozens of sites key to the founding and growth of the country, it also offers an exceptionally rich natural and cultural tapestry in the peoples and landscapes along the trail's 900 miles — starting with the Patawomeck Tribe that gave the river its name.

The Potomac Heritage National Scenic Trail is more a patchwork than monolith, pulling together existing trails managed by federal, state, local, and nonprofit authorities. It's also growing and becoming more cohesive, with new segments opening regularly. Overall, the trail divides into eight defined regions. Running west to east — from Pennsylvania to the mouth of the Atlantic — these are the Laurel Highlands, the Great Allegheny Passage, Eastern Continental Divide, Chesapeake and Ohio Canal, Northern Virginia, Southern Maryland, Washington D.C., and Northern Neck of Virginia. Toward the southern end of the trail, you'll find Woodbridge, Virginia, America's fastest-growing suburb, surrounded by renowned outdoor beauty. Geographically, the trail covers five physiographic provinces, showcasing the tremendous natural diversity of the Coastal Plain, Piedmont, Blue Ridge, Valley and Ridge, and Appalachian Plateau.