One Of The East Coast's Most Underrated State Parks Is A Pennsylvania Paradise For Outdoor Thrills
True to its stature as the "Keystone State," Pennsylvania is the epicenter of many of the best and most underrated outdoor destinations on the East Coast. Treasures like the Delaware Water Gap and the picturesque Pocono Mountains are already well-known vacation spots, and Pennsylvania's state park system is likewise one of the most underappreciated of any Eastern U.S. State. And one particular destination consistently gets a prominent place in rankings of the Keystone State's best state parks. Tucked away in Southwestern Pennsylvania, in a particularly picturesque mountain region known as the Laurel Highlands, is one of Pennsylvania's true paradises for both outdoor lovers and adventurers alike.
Ohiopyle State Park doesn't get quite the attention of other major East Coast state parks like New York's Adirondacks or New Hampshire's Mount Washington. But with spectacular forest views, superb natural features, and some of the country's best river rafting opportunities, Ohiopyle may be the most underrated state park on the East Coast.
Ohiopyle State Park is the crown jewel of Pennsylvania's sublime Laurel Highlands
Pennsylvania's Laurel Highlands region is arguably the state's single best region for outdoor beauty. Located across Westmoreland, Somerset, and Fayette Counties just to the southeast of Pittsburgh, the Laurel Highlands protects a scenic stretch of the Allegheny Mountains of the larger Appalachian region (including Pennsylvania's highest point at Mount Davis). While this region is home to many worthwhile parks and resorts, Ohiopyle State Park is by far its top attraction.
Ohiopyle centers around the exquisite Youghiogheny River and its surrounding river valley as they run through the scenic hills and forests of Pennsylvania's Appalachian Mountains. The combination of rivers and highlands creates numerous breathtaking scenic areas where you can find some of the best photo ops in Pennsylvania. The park's Ferncliff Peninsula Natural Area is a rocky river "peninsula" with a unique microclimate and a rare collection of plant species. But for many, Ohiopyle's best feature is its waterfalls. The park contains at least 10 different waterfalls, including the main spectacle of Ohiopyle Falls and the hidden treasure of Cucumber Falls (considered by many to be Pennsylvania's most beautiful). There's even a "natural waterslide" at the park's Meadow Run Area, where visitors can plunge down a rocky cascade into a natural pool.
Right next to the state park, enjoy restaurants and historic homes in the funky town of Ohiopyle. The most famous of the town's homes is architect Frank Lloyd Wright's iconic masterpiece Fallingwater, which sits in a hidden glen just outside the park's boundaries. As a shining example of American architecture, Fallingwater is both a National Historic Landmark and a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Booking a guided tour here makes for a perfect addition to any Ohiopyle adventure.
Ohiopyle is also one of the East Coast's top destinations for outdoor adventures
Every part of Ohiopyle State Park is beautiful to look at. But as a destination, Ohiopyle is synonymous with immersive outdoor adventures. The park's portion of the Youghiogheny River includes several sections of Class I through IV rapids. As a result, Ohiopyle is one of the East Coast's top destinations for whitewater rafting, rivaling even the epic rafting journeys at West Virginia's mountainous New River Gorge National Park and Preserve. Today, several outfitters operating out of Ohiopyle offer unforgettable whitewater rafting adventures down the Youghiogheny as well as equipment rentals and gear sales.
For visitors who want to stay dry, Ohiopyle is also a hiker's paradise, with many excellent trails of different lengths and difficulty levels. Notably, Ohiopyle is a major stop on the Greater Allegheny Passage, an epic 150-mile hiking route running from Cumberland, Maryland, to Pittsburgh. Many of Ohiopyle's trails are also perfect for biking, while the state park includes over 200 campsites that make for fun and memorable camping trips. And when cold weather rolls around, winter sports fans can head over to the nearby Seven Springs Mountain Resort for some of Pennsylvania's best skiing and snowboarding slopes.
Despite its sublime forest setting, Ohiopyle State Park is only a little over an hour's drive from Pittsburgh via the Pennsylvania Turnpike. If you're flying into Southwestern Pennsylvania, the park and attached town are an hour and a half from Pittsburgh International Airport and less than an hour from the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in nearby Latrobe. If you're spending the night, Ohiopyle has many excellent lodging options, ranging from rustic cabins to luxurious vacation rentals. No matter your preference, Ohiopyle is the place to experience the underappreciated beauty of Pennsylvania.