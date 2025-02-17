One Of The East Coast's Most Underrated State Parks Is A Pennsylvania Paradise For Outdoor Thrills

Pennsylvania's Laurel Highlands region is arguably the state's single best region for outdoor beauty. Located across Westmoreland, Somerset, and Fayette Counties just to the southeast of Pittsburgh, the Laurel Highlands protects a scenic stretch of the Allegheny Mountains of the larger Appalachian region (including Pennsylvania's highest point at Mount Davis). While this region is home to many worthwhile parks and resorts, Ohiopyle State Park is by far its top attraction.

Ohiopyle centers around the exquisite Youghiogheny River and its surrounding river valley as they run through the scenic hills and forests of Pennsylvania's Appalachian Mountains. The combination of rivers and highlands creates numerous breathtaking scenic areas where you can find some of the best photo ops in Pennsylvania. The park's Ferncliff Peninsula Natural Area is a rocky river "peninsula" with a unique microclimate and a rare collection of plant species. But for many, Ohiopyle's best feature is its waterfalls. The park contains at least 10 different waterfalls, including the main spectacle of Ohiopyle Falls and the hidden treasure of Cucumber Falls (considered by many to be Pennsylvania's most beautiful). There's even a "natural waterslide" at the park's Meadow Run Area, where visitors can plunge down a rocky cascade into a natural pool.

Right next to the state park, enjoy restaurants and historic homes in the funky town of Ohiopyle. The most famous of the town's homes is architect Frank Lloyd Wright's iconic masterpiece Fallingwater, which sits in a hidden glen just outside the park's boundaries. As a shining example of American architecture, Fallingwater is both a National Historic Landmark and a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Booking a guided tour here makes for a perfect addition to any Ohiopyle adventure.