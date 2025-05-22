Just Outside Washington, DC, A Fascinating Maryland Marine Sanctuary Preserves World War I-Era History

In total, there are around 200 shipwrecks in Mallows Bay. Most of them are from the World War I era, when German U-boats were sinking hundreds of merchant ships every month. The U.S. began rapidly making more ships, but due to delays and shortages, many remained unfinished after the war had ended. The incomplete ships were then purchased by a salvage company and brought to the Potomac. In total, 169 of these ships were burned, sunk, or abandoned. But those ships weren't even the first ones sunk here — wrecks have been found that date as far back as the 17th century, including vessels from both the Revolutionary and Civil Wars. The most recent vessel to lie in Mallows Bay is the Accomac. Left in the 1970s, it was a steel-hulled ferry that operated between Cape Charles and Norfolk.

Many of the shipwrecks are clearly visible today, exposed in shallow water. But you can only barely glimpse them from land, so the best views are obtained by kayaking around the bay. A nearby park boat ramp allows easy access, and you'll see some ships easily identifiable, and some are nothing more than wooden beams sticking out of the water. Still others have become ship-shaped islands of vegetation that have grown up over the decades. A paddler's guide from the sanctuary provides history and details on the visible wrecks. You might think all this wreckage would be an ecological disaster, but over the years, nature has taken back Mallows Bay. Paddlers visiting today are treated to a variety of bird life that makes the area home, like the many ospreys, eagles, and herons you're sure to see. Besides sightseers, you'll probably notice a few anglers trying their luck for bass and catfish.