The Best Fiji Island To Visit Based On Your Travel Style
Turquoise waters, fruity cocktails, and colorful sunsets come to mind for most when they think of Fiji, a beautiful country in the southern Pacific Ocean. But that's not all this nation has to offer. From family-friendly activities to water sports, all-inclusive options, and wildlife adventures, this country has it all — no matter your travel style.
Fiji is made up of over 300 islands spread across 1 million square miles. And, of those, only about 100 are inhabited. It makes sense that, when it comes to planning a trip, it's easy to get overwhelmed. Which island should you choose if you want a romantic getaway without kids? Which one should you head to if you're bringing the whole family? What island caters to those who want to relax on the beach? And which one will have you exploring the ocean or going on some of the best walks and hiking trails in the country?
Whether you're a budget traveler or a luxurious guest, a big family group or on your honeymoon, Fiji has plenty of islands to choose from that offer once-in-a-lifetime, unforgettable experiences. Here are the best Fiji islands to visit based on your travel style.
The top pick for family travel
What better way to make some lifelong memories than by bringing the whole family to Fiji? There's plenty of fun, kid-friendly things to do that will have the whole group smiling from ear to ear. From sandy beach days to water adventures, your kids will be entertained all day long.
The big island of Viti Levu has the most family-friendly resorts on its western side by Nadi, the second-largest city in Fiji. Just a short 12-minute drive from Nadi lies an area called Denarau Island — not a separate island itself, but part of Viti Levu. There, you'll find several five-star, all-inclusive resort options to make traveling a breeze. Better yet, many of these offer kids' clubs, with nannies also available for hire, for whenever you want some alone time.
The area also has plenty to do for families. This includes the Big Bula Waterpark, which is filled with waterslides and wave pools, and also features the world's largest inflatable waterpark. Additionally, Vou Hub Fiji hosts the "Island Adventurers" show, which showcases Fijian culture and dance, and runs every Sunday from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. If you don't mind a 45-minute drive, the Sleeping Giant zipline park is also a great place for adventurous kids over the age of 3 with seven ziplines, two waterfalls, and a safari to keep the entire family busy.
Where to go for a romantic getaway
It's no secret Fiji is a popular honeymoon and romantic getaway destination. With breathtaking sunsets, adults-only resorts, and fresh food, it's the perfect place to escape with a lover.
That said, if you're looking for an adults-only experience, head to the Yasawa Islands. Just a boat ride or small plane ride away from the main island, they're quieter and filled with beautiful, white-sand beaches perfect for relaxing (alongside plenty of other things to do). Many of the resorts there are also adult-only, and offer experiences such as trips to private beaches, tours of eco sanctuaries, turtle watching, deep sea fishing, coconut bowling, and more.
On the northern part of the chain of islands lies the famous Sawa-i-lau Caves — a must-do if you're in the area. These limestone caves have swimming pools inside, and are lit by a natural opening at the top of the cave. For a more active experience, you can enjoy a hike at Waya Lailai, swim with manta rays, or take a cruise around the islands.
Which island to choose for outdoor adventures
Taveuni, known as Fiji's "Garden Island," is filled with lush rainforests, gorgeous waterfalls, and lively coral reefs. These leave so many options for adventurous travelers to explore, play, and experience all the island has to offer. In fact, a third of the island is the Bouma National Heritage Park. A popular destination where you can enjoy a more crowd-free vacation and see over 100 species of birds, visitors can also swim at Bouma Falls, one of Fiji's most famous waterfalls. The Lavena Coastal Walk within the park is also a favorite among visitors. A 6.2-mile round-trip through the beach and forest, hikers are rewarded with a swim at Wainibau Waterfall.
For travelers who love swimming, snorkeling, and scuba diving, Taveuni is paradise. There are several coral reefs and dive sites that are home to some of the most diverse ecosystems in the world, like the Rainbow Reef and the Great White Wall. Here you can see giant clams, sharks, coral, and 1,200 species of fish. Beyond that, there are also five shark species that call the waters near Taveuni home: whitetip reef sharks, tawny nurse sharks, leopard/zebra sharks, blacktip reef sharks, and gray reef sharks.
Adrenaline seekers will love ziplining through Taveuni's trees and enjoying spectacular, aerial views of the island. From above, you can get a bird's eye view of waterfalls, the rainforest, and the water.
The best island for budget travel
Though many associate Fiji with gorgeous luxurious all-inclusive resorts, it's totally possible to experience a different kind of Fiji and have a great time on a budget! With enough planning and strategic decisions to keep costs down, you can have a wonderful vacation in paradise without breaking the bank. A great place to do that is the Mamanuca islands.
A group of 20 islands with affordable places to stay and things to do, you won't have to spend a fortune during your visit. For accommodation, there are lodges, hostels, and small resorts ranging from around $40 to $250 per night — which makes them much more affordable than some luxury all-inclusive options. Many of these places also offer amenities such as free WiFi, beachfront access, breakfast options, and excursions.
For activities, there is also plenty to do to fill up your days if you don't want to spend an arm and a leg. For example, you can enjoy some of the world's best beaches and sunsets, snorkel above colorful coral reefs, and hike along mountains or on beaches for spectacular views of the island. Finally, you can also immerse yourself in the local Fijian culture through free or low-cost shows that feature dance performances, kava ceremonies, and visits to markets and villages.