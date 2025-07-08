The Best Fiji Island To Visit Based On Your Travel Style

Turquoise waters, fruity cocktails, and colorful sunsets come to mind for most when they think of Fiji, a beautiful country in the southern Pacific Ocean. But that's not all this nation has to offer. From family-friendly activities to water sports, all-inclusive options, and wildlife adventures, this country has it all — no matter your travel style.

Fiji is made up of over 300 islands spread across 1 million square miles. And, of those, only about 100 are inhabited. It makes sense that, when it comes to planning a trip, it's easy to get overwhelmed. Which island should you choose if you want a romantic getaway without kids? Which one should you head to if you're bringing the whole family? What island caters to those who want to relax on the beach? And which one will have you exploring the ocean or going on some of the best walks and hiking trails in the country?

Whether you're a budget traveler or a luxurious guest, a big family group or on your honeymoon, Fiji has plenty of islands to choose from that offer once-in-a-lifetime, unforgettable experiences. Here are the best Fiji islands to visit based on your travel style.