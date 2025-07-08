The Only Resort On Oahu's North Shore Is A Haven Of Luxury, Outdoor Adventure, And Hawaii's Natural Beauty
The most beautiful stretch of scenery on O'ahu has got to be the famous North Shore. It has world-class surfing with huge waves in winter and a laid-back vibe, especially in contrast to the bustle you can find in Waikiki, just 90 minutes away. It's also comparatively undeveloped, and the only resort on the North Shore is The Ritz-Carlton O'ahu, Turtle Bay. First opened in 1972, it underwent a massive, multi-million dollar renovation in 2023, and it became a Ritz-Carlton property in 2024. As you'd expect from this luxury hotel brand, everything is top of the line, and it has an incredible range of activities and breathtaking island views.
It's about an hour drive from the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, depending on traffic. There's so much to do at the sprawling 1,300-acre resort itself that once you're there, you don't necessarily need to leave. But the resort does have Teslas for guests, and they can be rented by the hour, day, or week if you want to explore further afield. If you don't have a rental car to get to and from the resort, you can prearrange an airport shuttle. You can use Uber or Lyft, but you may have to wait awhile for a ride, or you can save money and take TheBus.
The resort has 450 beautifully appointed guest rooms, 42 of which are ocean bungalows where you can walk right down to the water. The bungalows are in their own section of the resort with a private pool and bungalow-specific staff to help make your vacation perfect, starting from the private check in. You might recognize the ocean bungalows from the movie "Forgetting Sarah Marshall"; Turtle Bay is one of Hawaii's best hotels from iconic movies.
From sea turtle spotting to horseback riding, there's plenty to do at Turtle Bay
If you're looking for amazing experiences on O'ahu, Ritz-Carlton O'ahu, Turtle Bay has you covered. As you might guess from its name, it's a great place to swim and snorkel with turtles. There are seven beaches at the resort, including Kawela Bay, where Hawaiian green sea turtles can often be spotted. There are also guided kayak turtle-watching tours in the bay. For a unique view of sea turtles, the resort has guided night snorkeling where you can get a chance to see sea turtles as they snooze along with octopuses, eels, and more.
Other water activities include spearfishing, sailing, and surfing. If you haven't surfed before, what better place to learn than Hawaii? Even though the North Shore is known for its big waves, there are still spots for beginners. The Jamie O'Brien Surf Experience offers private and group lessons, and there are also options for those wanting help in advancing their skills. Along with the beach and ocean fun, the resort has a large pool, complete with water slides for kids, as well as a smaller adults-only pool.
Land activities include horseback rides through the forest and beaches that will take you by the large banyan tree that has been used as a film set for "Lost" and other productions. Plus, there are pony rides for kids. The resort also has cultural e-bike tours through the property, as well as bird-watching excursions and stargazing. If you want to take home a souvenir that you made yourself, you can design your own Hawaiian-print sarong, try your hand at fish printing, or make a Polynesian wood carving. And golfers will love the 18-hole championship course and the 18-hole putting course.
Turtle Bay has a lively lūʻau, sustainable farming, delicious dining, and a sensational spa
Plenty of resorts and hotels in Hawaii have a lūʻau, but it's done a little differently at the Ritz-Carlton O'ahu, Turtle Bay. The resort puts on "Paniolo, A Hawaiian Cowboy Lūʻau" every Wednesday. Paniolo is the name for Hawaiian cowboys, and the Turtle Bay lūʻau tells stories of Hawaii's ranching and cowboy culture. Before the show and the buffet, you can learn to lasso, make your own lei, and more.
Another unique part of Turtle Bay is the 468-acre Kuilima Farm. Take a tour of the farm to learn about Hawaiian agriculture, sustainability practices, and taste test some fresh produce. And even if you don't take a tour, take the time to stop by the Kuilima Farm stand that sells local produce, handmade baked goods, and artisanal items. The restaurants at the resort use produce from Kuilima Farm, like at Alaia, the resort's signature restaurant, and at Beach House by Roy Yamaguchi. There are also drinks and small plates available at the poolside bars.
If you're looking to use your Hawaiian vacation to relax (and who isn't?), make sure to book a treatment at the Nalu Spa. You can get a variety of luxurious treatments, like a ginger root massage, CBD salt scrub, and a traditional lomilomi massage. There really is something for everyone at Turtle Bay, and when you have to leave, you'll probably start counting the days until you can come back.