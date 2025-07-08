The Only Resort On Oahu's North Shore Is A Haven Of Luxury, Outdoor Adventure, And Hawaii's Natural Beauty

The most beautiful stretch of scenery on O'ahu has got to be the famous North Shore. It has world-class surfing with huge waves in winter and a laid-back vibe, especially in contrast to the bustle you can find in Waikiki, just 90 minutes away. It's also comparatively undeveloped, and the only resort on the North Shore is The Ritz-Carlton O'ahu, Turtle Bay. First opened in 1972, it underwent a massive, multi-million dollar renovation in 2023, and it became a Ritz-Carlton property in 2024. As you'd expect from this luxury hotel brand, everything is top of the line, and it has an incredible range of activities and breathtaking island views.

It's about an hour drive from the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, depending on traffic. There's so much to do at the sprawling 1,300-acre resort itself that once you're there, you don't necessarily need to leave. But the resort does have Teslas for guests, and they can be rented by the hour, day, or week if you want to explore further afield. If you don't have a rental car to get to and from the resort, you can prearrange an airport shuttle. You can use Uber or Lyft, but you may have to wait awhile for a ride, or you can save money and take TheBus.

The resort has 450 beautifully appointed guest rooms, 42 of which are ocean bungalows where you can walk right down to the water. The bungalows are in their own section of the resort with a private pool and bungalow-specific staff to help make your vacation perfect, starting from the private check in. You might recognize the ocean bungalows from the movie "Forgetting Sarah Marshall"; Turtle Bay is one of Hawaii's best hotels from iconic movies.