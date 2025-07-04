Travel To These Airports Just Became Much Harder For Fans Of A Popular Budget Airline Service
If you're looking to save money while booking flights, you might look at low cost carriers like Allegiant, Spirit, and JetBlue. But if you're someone who likes to fly JetBlue, your flight options are likely going to be pared back in the coming months as the carrier has announced plans to cancel six routes starting in September of 2025. Along with cutting its flights in and out of Miami, JetBlue also plans on stopping the direct flight between San Juan, Puerto Rico and Cancun; flights from Buffalo, New York to Florida's West Palm Beach; and the seasonal flights between Boston and Grenada, a breathtaking Caribbean island that smells like cookies.
And despite just starting flight service from the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport in New Hampshire to New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport in June of 2025, the route apparently didn't prove popular enough and will also come to an end in September of 2025. Furthermore, on top of the routes that are being permanently cut, there are plans for other routes to start getting reduced service. This includes the once year-round flights to Seattle from Boston and New York, which will be reduced to seasonal routes starting in winter of this year.
This is just the latest update in JetBlue's changing schedule
As for why JetBlue is making these cuts to its flight schedule, a company representative explained that, "we are also tweaking flying on a handful of routes that we were flying less than daily service (think 1-3 times a week), that were already seasonal, highly unprofitable, or that we had added to support the operation," according to AirlineGeeks.
These upcoming changes are just the latest in the JetBlue 2025 schedule. The low cost carrier announced earlier this year that it will no longer offer flights at San Jose Mineta International Airport in California, and that it was closing the route between JFK and Gatwick in London. Before that, the low cost airline had already pulled out of a number of airports in 2024, including the Minneapolis–St. Paul International Airport, Palm Springs International Airport, and the Tallahassee International Airport.
So, what does all of this mean for JetBlue? Luckily, even with all these changes, there is still some good news for the budget airline. In fact, the company recently announced a partnership with United Airlines to create a new program called Blue Sky. Under this collaboration, frequent fliers on either airline will be able to use their miles or points for flights on both carriers.