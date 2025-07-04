Travel To These Airports Just Became Much Harder For Fans Of A Popular Budget Airline Service

If you're looking to save money while booking flights, you might look at low cost carriers like Allegiant, Spirit, and JetBlue. But if you're someone who likes to fly JetBlue, your flight options are likely going to be pared back in the coming months as the carrier has announced plans to cancel six routes starting in September of 2025. Along with cutting its flights in and out of Miami, JetBlue also plans on stopping the direct flight between San Juan, Puerto Rico and Cancun; flights from Buffalo, New York to Florida's West Palm Beach; and the seasonal flights between Boston and Grenada, a breathtaking Caribbean island that smells like cookies.

And despite just starting flight service from the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport in New Hampshire to New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport in June of 2025, the route apparently didn't prove popular enough and will also come to an end in September of 2025. Furthermore, on top of the routes that are being permanently cut, there are plans for other routes to start getting reduced service. This includes the once year-round flights to Seattle from Boston and New York, which will be reduced to seasonal routes starting in winter of this year.