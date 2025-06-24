JetBlue Has Announced It Will Stop Flying To This Popular Florida Vacation Destination Airport

The decision to halt Miami service comes with a decrease in demand due to economic uncertainty — a trend which has continued to impact JetBlue. "To free aircraft for new routes, we've recently made the decision to end a small number of unprofitable flights, including between Boston and Miami," Dombrowski told the Miami Herald in an emailed statement. "We continually evaluate how our network is performing and make changes as needed."

"While most airlines are feeling the impact, it's especially frustrating for us, as we had hoped to reach break-even operating margin this year, which now seems unlikely," said JetBlue CEO Joanna Geraghty in a recent internal memo shared with One Mile at a Time. In the first quarter of 2025, JetBlue reported a net loss of $208 million, the company announced in a press release. This isn't the only flight route impacted as JetBlue struggles with profitability this year. If you're planning to visit the eccentric eateries, shops, and attractions of Seattle anytime soon, flights from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport have been scaled back, with some year-round routes shifting to seasonal service. Other seasonal routes, such as San Juan, Puerto Rico to Cancun, Mexico and Buffalo, New York to West Palm Beach, Florida have been removed from JetBlue's schedule, according to Aviation Week.

While you're planning your next flight, it's best to be prepared for the unexpected. If your flight gets cancelled at the airport, here are some tips to quickly rebook it.