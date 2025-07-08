Some Of The World's Best Nature Trails Are On A Japanese Island Full Of Unique Landscapes

Japan's northernmost island of Hokkaido is one of its most rugged and least developed sites, making it a true hiker's paradise. Hokkaido is renowned for its volcanic landscape, natural hot springs, and alpine lakes, and there are trails all over Hokkaido, leading to some of Japan's most well-known mountain peaks. You might even catch a glimpse of some brown bears, which are all around the island. With blue ponds, mossy gorges, and volcanic lakes, it's no surprise that in 2003, the Hokkaido Nature Trail was announced, a proposed over 2,800-mile trek made up of trails around the island. While this major project hasn't yet been completed, there are plenty of half-, full-, and multi-day hikes all over Hokkaido that will bring you face-to-face with unique landscapes and awe-inspiring views.

Although Hokkaido offers a remote, off-the-grid getaway, luckily, it's not too difficult to reach. The easiest and most convenient way is to take a 1.5-hour flight from Tokyo to the island's New Chitose Airport, which is about a 50-minute drive to Sapporo, the capital of Hokkaido, which is surprisingly similar to Switzerland's Zermatt without the crowds. While there's public transportation on Hokkaido, and it's possible to build a budget-focused itinerary using trains and buses, if your main focus is hiking, the best way to access all of the island's spectacular nature is to rent a car.