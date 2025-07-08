Tucked Between Sleeping Bear Dunes And Traverse City Is Michigan's Charming Family Farm And Winery

The closest major Michigan city to this winery will be Grand Rapids, which is anywhere from two to three hours away by car. If you plan to also explore the Sleeping Bear Dunes and its crystal blue waters, consider making it a weekend trip, so you have enough time to enjoy the sights. As far as lodging, Traverse City has something for everyone, including bed and breakfasts, resorts, motels, and vacation rental properties. Also, if you really want to make the most of your trip, consider booking something along the Grand Traverse Bay.

For anyone planning a trip with a group of eight people or more, Rove recommends booking a reservation in advance. The winery's standard tasting is $14 at the time of writing and includes fives wines or ciders, but you're also welcome to come in and enjoy a glass without paying for a tasting experience. The great news for visitors is that Rove Winery isn't just a summer destination; it's also open seven days a week during winter. That said, the ideal time to visit is going to be during summer, since you can comfortably enjoy the winery's outdoor patio and views overlooking the Leelanau Peninsula. Michigan is a beautiful state during winter, but it can be brutally cold. Plus, the warmer season is also better for folks who want to bring their pets along, as furry friends are only allowed outside on the patio.