Tucked Between Sleeping Bear Dunes And Traverse City Is Michigan's Charming Family Farm And Winery
Northern Michigan is a beloved travel spot for Michiganders and out-of-state travelers alike. This is where you'll find popular cities like Traverse City and Charlevoix, along with beautiful natural wonders like the Sleeping Bear Dunes. Traverse City, in particular, is known for its wine scene, and one local winery there gives visitors a traditional winery experience with the unique charm of a family-run operation.
Rove Winery is located on the Gallagher Estate at the highest point on the Leelanau Peninsula, offering visitors stunning views of the land. Originally a family farm, the property extended its business to open up the Rove Winery in 2016. The farm has been a part of the Traverse City community for over 100 years, spanning five generations. Currently, the winery is run by Creighton and McKenzie Gallagher, who live on the estate with their five children and are fully involved in the business. The Winery is roughly 6 miles east of downtown Traverse City, and 30 minutes west of the winery, you can access Michigan's famous Sleeping Bear Dunes on the coast. This makes Rove Winery a prime spot for anyone who wants to combine wine tasting with exploring Northern Michigan's incredible nature.
What makes Rove Winery unique?
What sets this family-run venue apart is its commitment to the local community. For the Gallagher family, a deep connection to their community is a core value. We spoke exclusively with McKenzie Gallagher of Rove Winery on their community outreach efforts. "In past years, we've hosted our Sunset in the Vines fundraiser to benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital — a cause that holds personal meaning for me after my own experience with cancer," Gallagher exclusively told Islands. "I co-founded the Traverse Wine Institute to expand access to professional wine education in our region," she continued, "and we continue to collaborate with local organizations, host educational workshops and community events, and support the growth of northern Michigan's wine industry through initiatives like Traverse Wine Coast."
Conversation efforts are also a high priority for the Gallaghers. The winery has partnered with a local conservancy to protect the estate and preserve the natural beauty of the land. "We've watched this area change significantly over our lifetimes, and while we're grateful to see our community thriving, we're also mindful of preserving the character and agricultural heritage of the peninsula," she told Islands. "This has always been a farming community, and we believe that without thoughtful, intentional planning, the beauty and charm that make it so special could easily be lost. Our goal is to ensure that what we've built can be passed on to the next generation in a way that honors both our roots and the land."
Getting to Rove Winery
The closest major Michigan city to this winery will be Grand Rapids, which is anywhere from two to three hours away by car. If you plan to also explore the Sleeping Bear Dunes and its crystal blue waters, consider making it a weekend trip, so you have enough time to enjoy the sights. As far as lodging, Traverse City has something for everyone, including bed and breakfasts, resorts, motels, and vacation rental properties. Also, if you really want to make the most of your trip, consider booking something along the Grand Traverse Bay.
For anyone planning a trip with a group of eight people or more, Rove recommends booking a reservation in advance. The winery's standard tasting is $14 at the time of writing and includes fives wines or ciders, but you're also welcome to come in and enjoy a glass without paying for a tasting experience. The great news for visitors is that Rove Winery isn't just a summer destination; it's also open seven days a week during winter. That said, the ideal time to visit is going to be during summer, since you can comfortably enjoy the winery's outdoor patio and views overlooking the Leelanau Peninsula. Michigan is a beautiful state during winter, but it can be brutally cold. Plus, the warmer season is also better for folks who want to bring their pets along, as furry friends are only allowed outside on the patio.