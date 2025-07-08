The Most Welcoming City To Move To In 2025 Is A Southern Destination With Warm Community Connection
If first impressions matter, Columbus, Georgia, makes a lasting one. According to MakeMyMove, a platform that connects people with relocation incentives, Columbus is gaining recognition as one of America's most welcoming cities. Located just over 100 miles southwest of Atlanta along the Georgia-Alabama border, Columbus is accessible via I-185 and U.S. Route 80 and served by Columbus Airport (CSG) just outside of town. For those flying in from farther away, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, the busiest airport in the country and also America's best foodie airport, is roughly a 90-minute drive.
That sense of connection is backed by action. Columbus is investing in long-term efforts to improve economic opportunity and neighborhood quality of life. Through initiatives like the Columbus 2025 plan (a community-driven economic development initiative), the city supports workforce development, education access, and equitable growth. Home to just over 200,000 residents, Columbus proudly offers visitors the accessibility of a mid-sized city and a warm community connection.
Affordability is another reason the city stands out. According to Redfin, the median home price in Columbus as of mid-2025 is approximately $220,000, which is nearly 50% lower than the national average. If you're planning a visit, Hotel Indigo Columbus at Riverfront Place places you within easy walking distance of Uptown restaurants and the Riverwalk. Nightly rates typically start around $180, depending on the season and availability. Alternatively, the historic Rothschild-Pound House Inn provides a cozy stay just minutes from the interactive and family-friendly Coca-Cola Space Science Center, with most rooms priced between $200 and $250 per night.
Experience the outdoor adventure and culture waiting in Columbus
If you visit Columbus thinking it's just another Southern town, wait until you step onto the Chattahoochee Riverwalk. Stretching over 20 miles along the Chattahoochee River, this path stitches together parks, historical sites, and neighborhoods. And on weekends, it pulses with walkers, kids on scooters, and anglers casting lines from the shore. It's also where you'll find the world's longest urban whitewater course, a 2.5-mile stretch that attracts kayakers and rafters from around the country.
The city has also made a point to preserve public green space. Flat Rock Park and Cooper Creek Park both offer lakeside trails and open lawns perfect for picnics. Adding to the city's outdoor appeal, Woodruff Riverfront Park is a lively urban green space featuring scenic trails, a splash pad and playground, an amphitheater, and community events. Sports and recreation are also central to the city's culture. The city is home to the Columbus Chatt-a-Hoots, a Sunbelt Baseball League team that hosts games at Golden Park during the summer season, and Columbus State University's NCAA Division II Cougars.
Columbus's creative scene is equally present. In the city center, the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts and the Bo Bartlett Center support visual and performing arts through exhibitions, concerts, and community events. Just a short drive away lies the National Infantry Museum & Soldier Center, considered one of the country's top military museums. It features an extensive collection of exhibits, including life-size dioramas, military artifacts, and the emotional Last 100 Yards ramp, an exhibit that walks visitors through key moments in American combat history.
Columbus offers a strong sense of community and great neighborhoods
Much of what makes Columbus appealing can be found in its neighborhoods and local engagement. From the city's long-running Neighborhood Watch program to weekend cleanups, residents across the city regularly contribute to maintaining a great quality of life. If you're visiting on a Saturday during the summer season, don't miss Market Days on Broadway. You can stroll past booths filled with local produce, handmade goods, and street food while enjoying a lively, walkable atmosphere that gives you a real taste of Columbus.
For people exploring the city or planning to relocate, Columbus offers several distinct neighborhoods worth noting. Uptown draws people with its mix of restaurants, shops, and access to the Riverwalk. It's also home to the Columbus State University RiverPark campus. MidTown is known for its older homes, walkability, and proximity to parks and cultural centers like the Columbus Museum. South Columbus is centered around Fort Moore (formerly Fort Benning) and offers easy access to both the National Infantry Museum and major commuter corridors.
Columbus experiences a humid subtropical climate with hot summers and mild winters. Fall, in particular, brings a welcome change: cooler air, colorful foliage, and an array of outdoor activities. It's also the perfect time to visit Georgia's Little Grand Canyon, an uncrowded geological wonder that thrives in fall hues at Providence Canyon State Recreation Area, just a short drive away. For those seeking value, community, and quality of life, Columbus stands out as a practical and welcoming Southern city.