The Most Welcoming City To Move To In 2025 Is A Southern Destination With Warm Community Connection

If first impressions matter, Columbus, Georgia, makes a lasting one. According to MakeMyMove, a platform that connects people with relocation incentives, Columbus is gaining recognition as one of America's most welcoming cities. Located just over 100 miles southwest of Atlanta along the Georgia-Alabama border, Columbus is accessible via I-185 and U.S. Route 80 and served by Columbus Airport (CSG) just outside of town. For those flying in from farther away, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, the busiest airport in the country and also America's best foodie airport, is roughly a 90-minute drive.

That sense of connection is backed by action. Columbus is investing in long-term efforts to improve economic opportunity and neighborhood quality of life. Through initiatives like the Columbus 2025 plan (a community-driven economic development initiative), the city supports workforce development, education access, and equitable growth. Home to just over 200,000 residents, Columbus proudly offers visitors the accessibility of a mid-sized city and a warm community connection.

Affordability is another reason the city stands out. According to Redfin, the median home price in Columbus as of mid-2025 is approximately $220,000, which is nearly 50% lower than the national average. If you're planning a visit, Hotel Indigo Columbus at Riverfront Place places you within easy walking distance of Uptown restaurants and the Riverwalk. Nightly rates typically start around $180, depending on the season and availability. Alternatively, the historic Rothschild-Pound House Inn provides a cozy stay just minutes from the interactive and family-friendly Coca-Cola Space Science Center, with most rooms priced between $200 and $250 per night.