These Five U.S. Cities Offer The Best Barbecue In The Country (And Here's Where To Find The Best In Each One)

Barbecue makes the world go round –– at least in some U.S. cities (and our hearts). A staple of American culture, our barbecue is the result of an agglomeration of different traditions: Taino and Indigenous American open-fire grilling, West African spices, European basting techniques, and other cooking methods came together to create something truly wonderful. Few meals are as filling, comforting, and delicious as well-done barbecue, whether it's brisket, ribs, or pulled pork marinated and topped with regional sauces. One could also argue that barbecue is the most unifying culinary event that we have as a nation (except, perhaps, brunch). In an age where Netflix and Uber Eats make staying at home and eating takeout almost too easy, barbecuing brings us out of our caves, forcing us to feel the sun, and remember that we do, after all, like hanging out with our loved ones.

Of course, barbecue unites people until someone asks who has the "best" kind of barbecue –– then, things can get a bit touchy. Different regions swear by their particular style and claim to be the "Barbecue Capital of the World." That debate may never be settled, but the folks at Yelp decided to bravely risk the fury of the masses by compiling a list of best barbecue cities in the U.S. Using the website's massive amount of data, they analyzed consumer interest in the barbecue when searching for the city, the number of barbecue spots, and average ratings. At the end, these five cities came out on top.