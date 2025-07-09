These Five U.S. Cities Offer The Best Barbecue In The Country (And Here's Where To Find The Best In Each One)
Barbecue makes the world go round –– at least in some U.S. cities (and our hearts). A staple of American culture, our barbecue is the result of an agglomeration of different traditions: Taino and Indigenous American open-fire grilling, West African spices, European basting techniques, and other cooking methods came together to create something truly wonderful. Few meals are as filling, comforting, and delicious as well-done barbecue, whether it's brisket, ribs, or pulled pork marinated and topped with regional sauces. One could also argue that barbecue is the most unifying culinary event that we have as a nation (except, perhaps, brunch). In an age where Netflix and Uber Eats make staying at home and eating takeout almost too easy, barbecuing brings us out of our caves, forcing us to feel the sun, and remember that we do, after all, like hanging out with our loved ones.
Of course, barbecue unites people until someone asks who has the "best" kind of barbecue –– then, things can get a bit touchy. Different regions swear by their particular style and claim to be the "Barbecue Capital of the World." That debate may never be settled, but the folks at Yelp decided to bravely risk the fury of the masses by compiling a list of best barbecue cities in the U.S. Using the website's massive amount of data, they analyzed consumer interest in the barbecue when searching for the city, the number of barbecue spots, and average ratings. At the end, these five cities came out on top.
1. Austin, Texas
You may not agree with Austin coming out on top of the list, but you also shouldn't be surprised. The Texas city is known for the quality of its food in general, so it's a given that the barbecue would be incredible. Expect Texas classics like brisket, but also twists that let the state's culinary diversity shine. At Interstellar BBQ, for instance, you'll find lamb tacos, Polish sausage, and a mac-and-gouda that is creamy beyond your wildest dreams. Another place that you can't miss out on is the extremely popular Terry Black's Barbecue, where you have to try the beef ribs and the peach cobbler. For food truck goodness, get the spare ribs at Rollin Smoke BBQ, or go for the Egyptian-Texas fusion you never knew you needed at KG BBQ.
When you're not stuffing your face, head out and explore the city. Many of the most exciting things to do here revolve around water, with sections of the Colorado River open to swimming, kayaking, and boating. In spring and summer, Zilker Park is the place to be, with a 28-acre botanical garden, open green spaces, and fun swimming holes like Barton Springs. You can also check out the Texas State Capitol, or enjoy live music at legendary venues like the Continental Club. Perhaps Austin's most unique experience happens underneath Congress Avenue Bridge, home to millions of bats. From March to September, these cute creatures fly out in gigantic droves when the sun sets, creating a spectacular visual feast.
2. San Antonio, Texas
Texas shines once again, with San Antonio getting second place on the list. This city has stayed true to its Mexican origins, serving traditional food from the country as well as some impressive Tex-Mex. The flavors of these cuisines perfectly mix together with Texas barbecue at 2M Smokehouse, whose menu includes pickled nopales (cactus), mac-and-cheese topped with chicharrones, and pulled pork with salsa verde. Another inventive spot is Curry Boys BBQ. As the name suggests, this place is all about Thai-Texas fusion which lets you add smoked chicken to your Thai green salad or pair your brisket with green curry. When you're feeling like some good old-fashioned Southern fare, you can't go wrong with Two Bros BBQ Market, a simple and unpretentious place that's a gathering place for the community, and where you always feel like family.
Help your digestion along by walking or biking the extensive San Antonio Missions Trail, which runs through Texas' only UNESCO World Heritage Site. The trail will take you to some of the city's most important historic landmarks, as well as some beautiful and uncrowded green spaces. If you'd rather be where the people are, there's no place like the River Walk, whose streets flanking the San Antonio River are filled with trendy bars, shops, and restaurants. Keep the party going with over-the-top drinks and handcrafted Mexican souvenirs at Historic Market Square, or stimulate your intellect by admiring the excellent national and international collections at the San Antonio Museum of Art.
3. Kansas City, Missouri
Was there ever a question that Kansas City would make it to this list? Absolutely not. The Midwestern city is one of the hotspots of American barbecue, and is known for its signature style. Here, meats are prepared with a dry rub of herbs and spices, and is slathered with a tangy, tomato-based barbecue sauce that's become very popular across the country. Another thing that sets Kansas City apart is its genius idea of serving burnt ends, the charred ridge pieces of brisket. These are often sliced off and served on their own, but if you want to indulge in a true classic, try the burnt ends sandwich at Gates BBQ. Another excellent spot is Joe's Kansas City Bar-B-Que, whose gas station setting earns raised eyebrows from skeptics — at least until the first glorious bite, which usually melts away all doubts. The joint has barbecue dinners as well as a variety of sandwiches, including one made with smoked portobellos for those who don't eat meat.
Pair your barbecue tasting with excursions to the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, whose collection of works from all over the world is free for anyone to enjoy. You also can't skip a visit to the National World War I Museum, which has the world's top collection of artifacts from this history-changing war. The American Jazz Museum and its jazz club serve as a reminder that Kansas City is one of the places where this beloved genre took shape, and continues to evolve.
4. Memphis, Tennessee
Although many people are still sleeping on Memphis, the city is a cooler, more affordable, and less touristy alternative to Nashville. Part of its allure is its amazing food, which is (debatably) much better than that of the state capital –– sorry, Nashville! From crispy hot fried chicken to soul food that will fill up your heart, the home of the blues knows food, and it definitely knows barbecue. Smoked ribs covered in sauce and tender pulled pork are the city's signature barbecue dishes. But if neither convince you, there are plenty of other options found in spots like Rendezvous, which has been serving charcoal ribs in its Downtown location since 1946, or Interstate BBQ, another city classic. You can also indulge in meats spiced with dry-rub, marinated for 24 hours, and slow-smoked in hickory and pecan wood at the excellent Central BBQ. Besides having over 100 restaurants that serve barbecue, Memphis also hosts two gigantic barbecue festivals: the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest and SmokeSlam: The World's Ultimate BBQ Showdown.
Barbecue isn't the only thing that sets Memphis apart. The city is recognized as the home of soul, blues, and rock n' roll, which means that much of your time here will be spent learning about the birth of these genres in places like the Rock 'n' Soul Museum, the Stax Museum of American Soul Music, and Graceland, Elvis Presley's home. Afterwards, head to the famous Beale Street to enjoy live music in the vibrant heart of the city.
5. Charleston, South Carolina
No barbecue list could skip including at least one city in the Carolinas, whose style is very different from that of other regions. For one, South Carolinian sauce is typically vinegar-based and also has mustard. Although you'll find all types of meats served, pork rules the dinner table. Pork shoulder and pulled pork are sure bets, but if you want to really experience the region's cuisine, go for whole hog slow-roasted over a pit. In Charleston, no one does this better than Rodney Scott's BBQ. Get a side of crispy pork skin or catfish "fingers" with tartar sauce. Bourbon lovers will enjoy the drinks as much as the meat at Poogan's Smokehouse, whose exposed brick and wood interior give a feeling of elevated homeliness. For a blend of classic southern techniques with a fusion twist, head to King BBQ. This Chinatown gem serves dishes like smoked duck breast with steamed bao and crispy fried okra, bringing together the best of both worlds.
Charleston is a beautiful city with a complicated history. Its main street is arguably one of the most beautiful historic streets in the world, and its seawall provides views of Georgian-style houses right by the harbor. You can also enjoy Beaux Arts architecture at the Gibbes Museum of Art, where you'll get to see artist studios and maybe even talk to the artists themselves. Make sure to pay a visit to the McLeod Plantation, where you'll learn about the lives of enslaved people and their descendants.