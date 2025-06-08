The Breathtaking Walk And Bike-Friendly Trail That Goes Through Texas' Only UNESCO World Heritage Site
With incredible food, a strong Mexican heritage, and historic sites of national importance, lovely San Antonio is a destination not to be missed. The city's famous Riverwalk is one of its most popular spots, and one that's very much worth visiting despite what the naysayers say. After all, there aren't many places in the country where you can walk beside a natural river while passing by restaurants, shops, and public art installations. If you want to get away from the crowds, however, follow the San Antonio River south toward Mission Reach park. This part of the river is the result of a restoration effort that protects native habitats and species like egrets, red-eared slider turtles, and prickly pear cacti. Perhaps the most interesting part of the park is the Mission Trail, a series of walking or biking paths that take you through the San Antonio Missions National Historical Park, which is Texas' only UNESCO World Heritage Site.
The historical park is comprised of four of the five existing missions built by Spanish clergy in the 18th century: Concepción, San José, Espada, and San Juan. These self-sustaining complexes are centered around churches, and each has its own distinctive architecture and history. Rather than crumbling memories, they are living structures where the community still congregates for masses, quinceañeras, and weddings. The fifth mission isn't part of the historical park or the Mission Trail, but is arguably the most famous: Mission San Antonio de Valero, better known as the Alamo.
Completing the San Antonio Mission Trail
Most of the Mission Trail is a loop, but the part between Mission Concepción and Mission San José is linear. To do the entire trail, start at either Mission Concepción in the north or Mission San Juan in the south. Of course, you can just do part of the trail, starting and ending wherever you like (you could even use unofficial routes and include the Alamo). The trail spans 13.9 miles, and takes an average of four hours and 20 minutes by foot. On the way, you'll cross interesting landmarks like the 1735 Espada Dam, the San Antonio Charro Association, and the San Antonio Missions World Heritage Center. Instead of rushing through the trail, consider dedicating an entire day to exploring it slowly and intentionally. Stopping to smell the figurative roses will give you a better chance to see many of the cool species that live along the river. You could even pack a lunch, as there are picnic tables along the way.
Though the path is well-marked, visitors should know that parts of the trail pass through urban areas, so you'll have to cross streets and bridges at certain points. If you're not too excited about biking or walking in the Texas heat, you can also rent a kayak and do an 8-mile route on the river itself. Texas River Company offers this service every single day of the year as long as you reserve ahead of time. However you decide to do the trail, make sure to bring plenty of water and sunscreen.
What to eat and where to stay near the Mission Trail
Foodies will find themselves in heaven at this underrated UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy, whose diverse population and rich history bring together deliciously varied flavors. Don't miss out on restaurants like Four Brothers, which serves one of the best chilis in the city; Cullum's Attaboy, known for its jazzy brunch; and the Tex-Mex icon, Los Barrios. Get out of downtown to discover other worthy eateries. Two Bros BBQ Market, for instance, is an obligatory stop for anyone wanting some top quality barbecue, while the Jerk Shack serves up a delectable fusion of Jamaican, Mexican, Texan, and other world cuisines.
Downtown San Antonio is decidedly the best place to stay in the city, as it's only 8 miles from the San Antonio International Airport. Choose a hotel with direct access to the River Walk like Omni la Mansion del Rio, a gorgeous 19th-century property that's recognized by the Historic Hotels of America program. The beautiful hotel is a perfect base for anyone looking to enjoy the San Antonio Mission Trail, as it's a mere six-minute walk from the Alamo, and only 10 minutes by car from Mission Concepción.
Although Mission Reach is an undeniably unique attraction, it's just one of the countless cool things to do in San Antonio. In fact, San Antonio is the city with the most free things to do in America. Visitors should get a Citypass to save money while going to must-see spots, like the impressive Alamo; the wonderfully curated San Antonio Museum of Art; and the lush San Antonio Botanical Garden.