The Breathtaking Walk And Bike-Friendly Trail That Goes Through Texas' Only UNESCO World Heritage Site

With incredible food, a strong Mexican heritage, and historic sites of national importance, lovely San Antonio is a destination not to be missed. The city's famous Riverwalk is one of its most popular spots, and one that's very much worth visiting despite what the naysayers say. After all, there aren't many places in the country where you can walk beside a natural river while passing by restaurants, shops, and public art installations. If you want to get away from the crowds, however, follow the San Antonio River south toward Mission Reach park. This part of the river is the result of a restoration effort that protects native habitats and species like egrets, red-eared slider turtles, and prickly pear cacti. Perhaps the most interesting part of the park is the Mission Trail, a series of walking or biking paths that take you through the San Antonio Missions National Historical Park, which is Texas' only UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The historical park is comprised of four of the five existing missions built by Spanish clergy in the 18th century: Concepción, San José, Espada, and San Juan. These self-sustaining complexes are centered around churches, and each has its own distinctive architecture and history. Rather than crumbling memories, they are living structures where the community still congregates for masses, quinceañeras, and weddings. The fifth mission isn't part of the historical park or the Mission Trail, but is arguably the most famous: Mission San Antonio de Valero, better known as the Alamo.