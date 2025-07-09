One Of The World's Best Green Retreats Offers A Giant Thermal Pool And Vibrant Gardens In The Azores

As worldwide climates continue to shift, sustainable travel and ecotourism are trending in tandem. And while eco-friendly travel can cost a fortune, it's a relief to note that many affordable locations have opened their doors to this market. Portugal's Azores, set far out in the Atlantic, are some of the best warm-weather European islands for a budget-friendly vacation, and they're full of lush escapes that co-exist with the archipelago's rich natural environment. In fact, Condé Nast has recognized one such Azorean stay as the "Best Countryside Hotel" in all of Europe and the Mediterranean, not just once but four times since 2017: the Terra Nostra Garden Hotel.

Some may claim Terceira is the most gorgeous island in the Azores archipelago, but the largest, São Miguel, has the most geothermal activity — including geysers, fumaroles, and hot springs. Back in 1782, an American merchant named Thomas Hickling heard wind of the healing power of thermal waters that bubbled near a town called Furnas and came to make use of them himself. So besotted was he with the natural beauty of the Azores and the rejuvenating warmth of the springs that he purchased the property himself, determined to make it a beautiful, inclusive space where anyone could come to bathe and to heal.

In the nearly 250 years since Hickling first began working on his estate, it has developed and expanded, transforming into a sprawling 30-acre ornamental garden centered around an enormous public bath fed by the volcanic hot springs of Furnas. In 1935, the Terra Nostra Garden Hotel became the first hotel to open in the Azores, designed with enchanting Art Deco and Naturalism accents. And while it might sound like an indulgent stay, with rooms starting at $169 per night (€145 as of this publication), it's an affordable luxury.