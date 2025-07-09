Rick Steves Shares His Best Secret To Avoiding Crowds While Exploring European Museums

As much as travelers would like to skip Europe's most overtouristed places, their historical significance and cultural draws may be too tempting to miss out on. Case in point are Europe's most lauded museums, where world-class artworks — a pity to not see in person while you're already there — unfortunately come with heaving crowds. In fact, museum overcrowding in Europe has gotten so bad that the Louvre, which welcomed 8.7 million visitors in 2024 according to CNN, closed its doors to ticket holders for several hours in June 2025, citing staff exhaustion from dealing with overwhelming crowds on a daily basis. Fortunately, travel expert Rick Steves offers us a sliver of hope when it comes to experiencing a museum's treasures without being crushed by the crowds — but it all depends on the time you decide to show up.

With decades spent honing his craft in the art of traveling, Steves' general rule of crowd avoidance — getting out early and staying out late — can be applied to museum scenarios. Timing, he says, is everything. "In many cities, several sights tend to be closed on the same day of the week (usually Sunday, Monday, or Tuesday). It follows that, in high season, any major sight that's open when everything else is closed is guaranteed to be crowded," Steves writes on his blog. Visiting during a museum's low-traffic hours can radically change your European museum experience, even though it means waiting in line before the museum doors open or entering the museum later in the evening as the afternoon crowds thin out.