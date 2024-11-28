The Simple Action You Can Take In Advance To Avoid Crowds In Europe, Per Rick Steves

If you're planning a vacation to Europe, you're not alone. Crowds are swelling, leading some European cities like Venice and Athens to build up restrictions on tourism by charging a day-tripper fee and raising the tourism tax, respectively. In fact, a whopping 11.7 million Americans took a trip to Europe in 2023, per the International Trade Administration. Crowds are inevitable in most famous spots, but travel expert Rick Steves has a great tip for helping you avoid the worst of it.

On his website, Steves recommends buying tickets in advance and picking timed entrances to skip the lines. He says, "Many popular sights, like the Anne Frank House in Amsterdam, sell advance tickets online that guarantee admission at a certain time (often with a small booking fee that's well worth it)." Generally, you can linger at the attraction once you're inside, but you can't enter until the time listed on your ticket.

If you happen to be staying primarily in one city, Steves has another option to save you some time and money: picking up a museum or city pass, like the Paris Museum Pass. These tickets help you get the most out of your museum visits in Europe, especially if you plan on visiting multiple spots. Alternatively, the travel expert suggests purchasing a combo ticket at the less popular of the two sites. He explains, "... if you're in Madrid and planning to see both the Reina Sofía Museum and Prado Museum, there's no reason to wait in the ticket line at the Prado — buy your combo-ticket at the less-trafficked Reina Sofía."