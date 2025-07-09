The Upsetting Reason You Might Not Be Able To Bring Your Kid's Favorite Toy On The Plane Anymore

If you're getting on a plane with your child, you're probably wondering whether or not you can bring baby formula through the TSA security line or hoping that your little one won't cry during the flight. What you're probably not thinking about is whether their favorite toy may be taken by TSA agents and tossed out. Unfortunately, it's an issue that can come up if your child brings a weighted stuffed animal with them when they fly. That's what happened to a family flying home to Florida from Connecticut in May 2025, according to a report from WFSB, a Connecticut TV station. A 6-year-old boy was flying with his weighted stuffed dog named Petey, which was taken from him by TSA agents. This child, according to his mother, is autistic with a sensory processing disorder, and the toy brings him comfort. However, Petey was put through an Explosives Trace Detection (ETD) screening, which can happen if the X-ray scanners flag something (or sometimes as part of a random check — you may have experienced this type of screening if your phone or laptop was ever swabbed), and was ultimately taken from the family. They were given the option to check the stuffed dog but were concerned about missing their flight. (Petey was mailed back to them later on.)

Weighted stuffed animals can be comforting for people with sensory processing disorders and anxiety because of the weight and pressure, which can come from the materials inside, including metal balls, lead, or osmium. Some of these materials may trigger a further security check, and thus, could be taken from passengers.