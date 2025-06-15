How To Bring Infant Formula Through Airport Security

There's a lot of things to worry about when flying with a baby for the first time, from wondering what to do with a dirty diaper during the flight to making sure you bring a change of clothes, but being forced to pour out your baby's distilled water by airport security shouldn't be one of them. While there have occasionally been reports of TSA agents getting this particular regulation wrong, when you travel with babies, some of the rules about bringing liquids aren't supposed to apply to you. Infant formula, including premixed formula and the distilled water necessary for powder formula, are among the items that are exempt from TSA's famous 311 liquid rule.

Whether you're flying with your baby or meeting them at the airport when you land, you're allowed to have baby formula in your bag — though, depending on the airline, you may have to pay extra for a diaper bag if your baby isn't actually on board. There shouldn't be any limit on the amount of liquid formula you're allowed to bring on the plane, and when it comes to distilled water, the official TSA website states that "water for babies is allowed in reasonable quantities." While what counts as reasonable might be debatable, you should certainly be allowed to bring on what your child will need to drink during the flight, at minimum.