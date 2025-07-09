One Of Newark's Best Neighborhoods Is An Elegant New Jersey Gem With Cherry Blossoms And Historic Architecture

Forest Hill, Newark's elegant hilltop neighborhood in the North Ward, is a leafy, suburban setting accented by stately residences and elegant boulevards. It lies adjacent to Branch Brook Park — the nation's oldest county park — connecting you to nature and history in one fell swoop. As you cross into Forest Hill, tree‑lined streets and grand homes showcasing a range of architectural styles transport you back to the Gilded Age.

It is also in vibrant Branch Brook Park, between Forest Hill and Rosewood, that you'll find America's largest cherry blossom collection – yes, even larger than that of Washington, D.C. With over 5,000 Japanese cherry trees — 18 distinct varieties— planted as far back as 1927, the park is nothing short of a springtime spectacle. Planted initially by gardener Caroline Bamberger Fuld after a visit to Japan, these trees have since become the focal point of the popular annual Essex County Cherry Blossom Festival held every April. The festive atmosphere includes family activities, cultural performances, food trucks, vendors hawking their wares, and a bike race, so this is one jam-packed event you won't want to miss. No matter the time of year, with the parks' various lakes and streams, you'll be hard-pressed to find a better spot for unwinding.

Forest Hill lies approximately eight miles (or 20 minutes with little traffic) from Newark Liberty International Airport, the nearest major aviation hub. Its proximity to Newark Penn Station and Light Rail service ensures easy links to Newark's downtown, Manhattan, and broader New Jersey. Without a doubt, Forest Hill's refined residential atmosphere and natural treasures make it a highly attractive enclave within Newark's ever-evolving landscape.