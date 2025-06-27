This Quiet Newark Neighborhood Has A Scenic Lake, Historic Park, And New Jersey Charm
New Jersey is home to a plethora of interesting places any visitor would adore, including picturesque small towns full of local shops and eateries. One such area undoubtedly worth visiting is Weequahic. With a population of just under 30,000 residents, this quiet Newark neighborhood by a scenic lake is filled with historic homes, including the Bamberger Ideal Home, a red-brick, six-bedroom Colonial Revival house owned by Louis Bamberger built in the 1920s. This landmark is particularly notable because Bamberger opened his home to the public and used it as a way to market his department store's goods, with which he furnished the home.
In addition to having stunning homes, claiming notable author Philip Roth as one of its residents (he graduated from Weequahic High School in 1950), and having the oldest public golf course in the Garden State, Weequahic is also home to the historic Weequahic Park, a 311-acre landscape that includes Essex County's largest lake. Charm can be found all around New Jersey, and Weequahic is no exception.
Visitors must see the historic Weequahic Park
When visitors come to New Jersey, they may be seeking oceanside attractions like the chic beach resort town of Spring Lake or the variety of eateries that can be found in areas like the café-lined streets of Union City, but one aspect of the Garden State visitors shouldn't sleep on is its history. Weequahic Park is a historic site worth visiting for many reasons. Designed by the well-known landscape architectural firm the Olmsted Brothers at the turn of the century, the park was transformed from a site riddled with mosquitos to a park filled with a scenic lake; recreational activities including a golf course and eventually baseball, soccer and football fields; and trails perfect for hiking. In addition to these activities, visitors can also use the lake for fishing (it's home to both largemouth and smallmouth bass), but note that it's not maintained for swimming.
The history of Weequahic Park is also notable in that the site was once a place where horses were raced. This was led by the Waverly Gentleman's Driving Club. President Ulysses S. Grant even attended some races in 1872 during Newark's Industrial Exhibition. The Divident Hill pavilion in the park is a historic monument worth seeing. Built in 1916, it was erected to celebrate the founding of Newark on its 250th birthday. The Weequahic Park was also added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2003.
Where to stay and what to see in Weequahic
Dining out in New Jersey is rarely a problem, and the neighborhood of Weequahic is no different on that front, featuring a number of worthwhile restaurants that every visitor should check out. Esther's Kitchen on Lyons Avenue is an African restaurant serving dishes like waakye (rice and beans), kenkey and fried fish, and boiled yam and stew that are worth a try. Hiba Halal Grill is another local favorite, with customers praising its turkey-bacon-egg-and-cheese sandwich, club sandwiches, and all-halal ingredients. About 5 miles from Weequahic is Fornos of Spain, a restaurant specializing in the best of Spanish seafood. It offers up delectable dishes like chistorras (thin links of Spanish sausage in white wine sauce), grilled squid, and codfish-filled piquillo peppers.
Weequahic is about 14 miles from New York City and 85 miles from Philadelphia. Though Newark Liberty International Airport became known for its flight cancellations, if you want to fly into Weequahic, the airport is your best bet, as it's only 3 miles away from the neighborhood. You can also take the train if you come from New York City; simply hop on a New Jersey Transit train to Newark Airport Railroad Station, where you'll get off and rent a car or grab an Uber or Lyft.
If you're wanting to stay a night in Weequahic, the Hampton Inn Newark Airport is about 1 mile away from the neighborhood and offers convenience for those flying into Newark. The hotel offers comfortable rooms, a fitness center, and a free hot breakfast. Another option is the Fairfield Inn & Suites Union, which is about 5 miles away and offers free WiFi and a complimentary continental and hot breakfast.