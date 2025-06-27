This Quiet Newark Neighborhood Has A Scenic Lake, Historic Park, And New Jersey Charm

Dining out in New Jersey is rarely a problem, and the neighborhood of Weequahic is no different on that front, featuring a number of worthwhile restaurants that every visitor should check out. Esther's Kitchen on Lyons Avenue is an African restaurant serving dishes like waakye (rice and beans), kenkey and fried fish, and boiled yam and stew that are worth a try. Hiba Halal Grill is another local favorite, with customers praising its turkey-bacon-egg-and-cheese sandwich, club sandwiches, and all-halal ingredients. About 5 miles from Weequahic is Fornos of Spain, a restaurant specializing in the best of Spanish seafood. It offers up delectable dishes like chistorras (thin links of Spanish sausage in white wine sauce), grilled squid, and codfish-filled piquillo peppers.

Weequahic is about 14 miles from New York City and 85 miles from Philadelphia. Though Newark Liberty International Airport became known for its flight cancellations, if you want to fly into Weequahic, the airport is your best bet, as it's only 3 miles away from the neighborhood. You can also take the train if you come from New York City; simply hop on a New Jersey Transit train to Newark Airport Railroad Station, where you'll get off and rent a car or grab an Uber or Lyft.

If you're wanting to stay a night in Weequahic, the Hampton Inn Newark Airport is about 1 mile away from the neighborhood and offers convenience for those flying into Newark. The hotel offers comfortable rooms, a fitness center, and a free hot breakfast. Another option is the Fairfield Inn & Suites Union, which is about 5 miles away and offers free WiFi and a complimentary continental and hot breakfast.