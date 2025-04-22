America's Largest Cherry Blossom Collection Is In A Vibrant East Coast Park Just Outside Of New York City

Branch Brook Park is one of the best places to see cherry blossoms in the U.S. The park's cherry blossoms were laid out by the Olmsted Brothers themselves, albeit a bit later after the park opened. The first 2,200 cherry blossom trees were donated to the park in 1927 by Caroline Bamberger Fuld. According to the New Jersey Institute of Technology newspaper The Vector, Fuld allegedly donated 2,200 to outrival Washington D.C.'s 2,000 trees. The cherry blossom trees were intentionally placed along a river valley, billowing over the slopes, to emulate how they appear in Japan.

Among the 18 different varieties of cherry blossoms here are the Yoshinos, known for their pale pink petals and early bloom, and Higans, which bloom later in the season and have a "weeping" form. One of the perks of having such a vast variety is that the blooming season in the park extends from early March all the way to late May.

While there are cherry blossom trees throughout the park, you may not want to walk its 3-mile length hunting for the best spot. To find the cherry blossoms at their most abundant, start at the aptly named Cherry Blossom Welcome Center at the eastern end of the park. Around this area are where the cherry blossoms are most densely planted. Then, of course, there's the annual Essex County Cherry Blossom Festival, during which the park celebrates its beloved claim to fame with a series of cherry blossom-related events, including talks, cultural demonstrations, and tours throughout the month of April.