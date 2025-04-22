America's Largest Cherry Blossom Collection Is In A Vibrant East Coast Park Just Outside Of New York City
Every spring, travelers descend upon Washington D.C.'s dazzling National Cherry Blossom Festival in spades to catch the fleeting blooms, but few realize that the country's largest collection of cherry blossoms lies not in its capital, but in Newark, New Jersey, about 30 minutes from New York City. Surrounded by highways and high-rises, Branch Brook Park is an astonishing splash of pink in the city come springtime, with around 5,300 Japanese flowering cherry blossom trees (D.C.'s National Mall has under 4,000). Across the park's 360 acres, you'll find over a dozen varieties of cherry blossoms, plus lakes, courts, a roller rink, and public artworks dotted throughout.
The park has a history of breaking national records, too. Established in 1895, it was the first county park in the U.S. Its origins trace back to land that was used as an encampment during the Civil War. Afterwards, it was landscaped by the Olmsted Brothers, descendants of Frederick Law Olmsted (who famously designed Central Park). Their design for Branch Brook is a harmonious coexistence of natural and man-made features, with ornate pedestrian bridges gracing brooks and carefully manicured gardens that merge into open meadows. All the better: You get the world-class park landscape and cherry blossom views without the crowds of Central Park or the National Mall.
Branch Brook Park's cherry blossoms are a springtime spectacle
Branch Brook Park is one of the best places to see cherry blossoms in the U.S. The park's cherry blossoms were laid out by the Olmsted Brothers themselves, albeit a bit later after the park opened. The first 2,200 cherry blossom trees were donated to the park in 1927 by Caroline Bamberger Fuld. According to the New Jersey Institute of Technology newspaper The Vector, Fuld allegedly donated 2,200 to outrival Washington D.C.'s 2,000 trees. The cherry blossom trees were intentionally placed along a river valley, billowing over the slopes, to emulate how they appear in Japan.
Among the 18 different varieties of cherry blossoms here are the Yoshinos, known for their pale pink petals and early bloom, and Higans, which bloom later in the season and have a "weeping" form. One of the perks of having such a vast variety is that the blooming season in the park extends from early March all the way to late May.
While there are cherry blossom trees throughout the park, you may not want to walk its 3-mile length hunting for the best spot. To find the cherry blossoms at their most abundant, start at the aptly named Cherry Blossom Welcome Center at the eastern end of the park. Around this area are where the cherry blossoms are most densely planted. Then, of course, there's the annual Essex County Cherry Blossom Festival, during which the park celebrates its beloved claim to fame with a series of cherry blossom-related events, including talks, cultural demonstrations, and tours throughout the month of April.
What to see and do at Branch Brook Park year-round
Cherry blossom season is a delight to time your visit around, but don't miss out on everything else Branch Brook Park has to offer. "The paths are nice, there's a calm lake, and you can do all sorts of stuff there. Plus, the local vibe makes it feel like a real community hangout," said one TripAdvisor reviewer of the park. Walking around Branch Brook Park Lake is a highlight. It's crossed by ornate bridges, guarded by two lion statues, and is full of trout. Along the lakeside, you'll also find some formal gardens. Another park staple is the Branch Brook Park Roller Skating Center, which has become both a social hub and a recreational gem. Some other features of the park include ball fields, horseshoes, a bocce court, and sculptures.
Branch Brook Park is open every day, from dawn until 10 p.m., and it's entirely free. Newark Liberty International Airport is just a 20-minute drive away or about 30 minutes by public transit. You can take the Go38 bus, which connects from the airport to the park. If you're taking public transit around the city, the Newark Light Rail also has multiple stops along the length of the park. While you're in town, make sure to cash in on Newark's reputation as one of the most underrated foodie destinations in America, with standout spots for Portuguese, Italian, and Caribbean food.