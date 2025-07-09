Situated Between Munich And Salzburg Is Germany's Lakeside Town With Wooden Boathouses And Alpine Charm

You'll likely notice the several church steeples that elegantly contour Schliersee's horizon. One of the most charming among them is the St. Sixtus church, with its Baroque bell tower and yellow exterior. It was built in the early 1700s, and if you go inside, you'll see some magnificent frescoes and an ornate chandelier that was gifted by Prince Arnulf von Wittelsbach. Be sure to check out its cemetery, too, where some historical figures who predate the church itself are buried, including the painter Jan Pollack.

A definite highlight of visiting Schliersee is getting to stop by the Markus Wasmeier Open-Air Museum. It's on the south side of the lake (while the town is on the north side), and you can get there by train in 20 minutes from the Schliersee station. The museum showcases a preserved 18th-century Bavarian farming village, with traditional farmhouses and displays about what local life would have been like. There's also a beer garden and restaurant on the premises called "Zum Wofen," where you can get schnitzel and knödel (German dumplings). For those who plan on staying within Schliersee town, a solid dining option is Hofhaus am See, which holds 4.6 stars on Tripadvisor and earned a 2024 Traveler's Choice award.

If you're flying in, Schliersee is about an hour drive from the Munich International Airport, or an hour and 45 minutes by train. You could also get there from the Salzburg Airport in Salzburg, Austria, where one of Europe's most offbeat tourist attractions is, in about 1.5 hours by car, though the train ride from Salzburg is much longer, at 3.5 hours.