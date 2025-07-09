Situated Between Munich And Salzburg Is Germany's Lakeside Town With Wooden Boathouses And Alpine Charm
Without realizing it, you probably have a clear idea of Bavaria's cultural imprint. This region of Germany has a vivid presence, from its stunning Neuschwanstein Castle that inspired castles in Disney films to the jolly stein-filled tradition of Oktoberfest, which was born in the region's lively capital Munich, the most walkable city in the world. There are tons of lesser-known destinations in the region that capture Bavaria's elegant architecture, centuries-old beer culture, and gorgeous natural settings made up of rolling hills and lakes. Just about an hour-long train ride from Munich, you'll find the peaceful town of Schliersee on the banks of the lake of the same name, known for being one of the most picturesque in Bavaria.
The town of Schliersee is very classically Bavarian: Historic churches, traditional farmhouses, and cable cars careening up the Alps make up its visual tapestry. On a trip to Schliersee, you could spend a day at the lake, which is perfect for swimming in the warmer months and a delight to paddle year-round. You could also take any number of excursions in the surrounding nature, whether going up to the top of the Wendelstein Mountain or wandering through wildflower-speckled fields where cows are often seen grazing. Then, wind down with some beer at a preserved farmstead or get schnitzel and homemade pretzels at a local restaurant.
Walk, paddle, and climb around Schliersee's lake and hills
Start your day in Schliersee with a walk around the lake's promenade, where you can find local cafés to have a coffee and watch colorful row boats bobbing on the water by quaint wooden boathouses. The promenade is about 5 miles around the whole lake, and it's entirely paved, making it accessible to those in wheelchairs. On the eastern side of the lake, there's a lido called Park Strandbad, which is a popular spot for swimming and sunbathing, equipped with a diving board, volleyball tract, and a beer garden. There's a sailing school, Surfschule Schliersee, that's open for courses at the lake from May through September. There are also kayaks and stand-up paddling equipment available for renting at Intersport Berauer in town.
From the Schliersee lake promenade, there are lots of trails that branch off into meadows and forested foothills. One is the hike to the Schliersberg hill and Schliersberg Alm, an alpine hut. The path is just over a mile from Schliersee's center to the hut, and it's pretty easy — a suitable option for the whole family. It winds up the hillside through the woods, leading to a wonderful lookout point over the lake from the hilltop. The Schliersberg Alm at the top has a self-service snack bar, an Alpine coaster, and ice cream. For those who want a higher vantage point, about a 15-minute drive from Schliersee gets you to the village of Bayrischzell, where you can take a seven-minute cable car up the Wendelstein Mountain. On the way up, you'll get incredible views of the surrounding Bavarian villages, and there's a church and caves to explore when you reach the top.
Bavarian heritage and cuisine in Schliersee
You'll likely notice the several church steeples that elegantly contour Schliersee's horizon. One of the most charming among them is the St. Sixtus church, with its Baroque bell tower and yellow exterior. It was built in the early 1700s, and if you go inside, you'll see some magnificent frescoes and an ornate chandelier that was gifted by Prince Arnulf von Wittelsbach. Be sure to check out its cemetery, too, where some historical figures who predate the church itself are buried, including the painter Jan Pollack.
A definite highlight of visiting Schliersee is getting to stop by the Markus Wasmeier Open-Air Museum. It's on the south side of the lake (while the town is on the north side), and you can get there by train in 20 minutes from the Schliersee station. The museum showcases a preserved 18th-century Bavarian farming village, with traditional farmhouses and displays about what local life would have been like. There's also a beer garden and restaurant on the premises called "Zum Wofen," where you can get schnitzel and knödel (German dumplings). For those who plan on staying within Schliersee town, a solid dining option is Hofhaus am See, which holds 4.6 stars on Tripadvisor and earned a 2024 Traveler's Choice award.
If you're flying in, Schliersee is about an hour drive from the Munich International Airport, or an hour and 45 minutes by train. You could also get there from the Salzburg Airport in Salzburg, Austria, where one of Europe's most offbeat tourist attractions is, in about 1.5 hours by car, though the train ride from Salzburg is much longer, at 3.5 hours.