One Of The Best Sunset Spots In America Is A Peaceful Utah Peak Just Outside Of Salt Lake City

You won't have any difficulty finding your way to Ensign Peak's prime vantage point, as the trail up is easy to follow and well marked. The trail is just over a mile and takes most hikers an hour or two. Once the trail turns from concrete to dirt, you'll come to a fork, at which you should turn right to get to the peak. From here you go up a steep portion, cross a small pass, and then the Ensign Peak stone monument comes into view — follow the monument to reach the top.

Once you get to the monument, notice how its stones seem to be mismatched and from different sources. In fact, that's intentional. The stones were gathered from different sections of the Mormon Trail (the historic route traced by the first Mormons to reach Utah) to make this monument, and the structure commemorates one of the most important lookout points of Mormon history. When the Mormons arrived here in 1847, their leader, Brigham Young, climbed the peak to scope out the valley and plan the building of Salt Lake City. He reported seeing the peak in a vision in which he was told to build under the peak.

You can see across the entire valley from here, just as Young and his cohorts did when mapping out the city. Facing south, you'll see Downtown Salt Lake City, with the striking white dome of the Utah State Capitol visible in the foreground. To the west, you can see the Great Salt Lake reflecting the golden light, with Antelope Island and the mountains beyond. And to the east are the higher peaks of the Wasatch Mountains, forming a colorful wall in the sunset's glow.