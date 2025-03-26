The Best Sunrise And Sunset Views In Death Valley National Park For Lavish Colors And Magic Hour Scenery
Despite being known as one of the hottest, driest, and seemingly most inhospitable national parks in the U.S., Death Valley is a favorite among landscape photographers. But what makes the valley's arid scenery so special? Well, it's actually the sun. Yes, every time the sun rises or sets throughout the park's towering sand dunes, rocky canyons, and surreal Mars-like landscapes, the area becomes a magical place filled with vibrantly unique and otherworldly colors. There are a few places to see the sunrise and sunset that are more sought after than others.
Before you start hunting the best places to see the sun in Death Valley, know that the park is really big and hot, with record temperatures reaching 134 degrees Fahrenheit. As such, you should stay within or near the park for the night. One of the closest cities for lodgings is Furnace Creek in California, about 13 miles from the park with a small regional airport.
The Inn at Death Valley in Furnace Creek is a good lodging option to consider, as is The Ranch. There's also a campground in Furnace Creek that's only available from October until April. For more lodging and camping options, as well as keeping up to date with the park's (extreme) weather conditions, please refer to the NPS website. Keep in mind that cell service at the park might be limited, but you might not need it while admiring the magical, sun-bathed desert.
Where to witness the perfect sunrise
There are certainly several great spots for enjoying the sunrise at Death Valley National Park, but Zabriskie Point, the Mesquite Flat Sand Dunes, and the Panamint Dunes are some of the most popular. Zabriskie Point is really close to the Furnace Creek Visitor Center and just a seven-minute drive from The Ranch at Death Valley, making it an easy destination to reach. Note that it can also get a bit crowded, so be sure to arrive before daybreak. The surrounding salt flats offer a unique experience and vantage point, with the scenery turning a beautiful golden hue thanks to the sun rising opposite the landscape. Its location also makes Zabriskie Point is also a top sunset-watching spot.
At the Mesquite Dunes, you'll be bathed in a warm lavender hue as the sun comes up from behind the faraway mountains. This beautiful sandy scenery is best appreciated at ground level instead of climbing the dunes. This spot is located less than 30 minutes from the Furnace Creek Visitor Center, making it rather easy to reach. Similar to the Mesquite Dunes, the Panamint Dunes will also offer a traditional desert scape for you to enjoy the rising sun. These dunes are located a bit uphill, but the view from above the valley as it is bathed in the light of dawn grants you an unforgettable spectacle.
The best places to watch the sunset over the valley
For an unforgettable sunset experience, head to Dante's View. This spot is 5,575 feet above sea level, offering a panoramic view of the whole Death Valley National Park — including Badwater Basin below. It is also a very nice spot for watching the sunrise, but as the sun sets, you'll find the colors intensifying, with the Black Mountains undertaking gorgeous purple and pink hues. Dante's View stands just 45 minutes away from Furnace Creek. And as an International Dark Sky Park, it's also an amazing place for gazing up at the starry night.
Badwater Basin and its surrounding salt flats provide an uncanny scenery as the sun sets on the horizon. The basin, the lowest point in the continental U.S., is surrounded by mountains. The salt flats create a stunning reflection of the blazing, colorful skies, making it a truly ideal photography spot to capture the surreal beauty of Death Valley.
Another great location is the Rainbow Canyon at Father Crowley Vista Point on the park's west end. This overlook will provide you with stunning and colorful views of the striped volcanic canyon, with the Panamint Valley stretching before your eyes. Finally, more rainbow hills await you at Artist's Palette. The hills' orange, yellow, green, and pink hues really come alive during the sunset, creating a picture-perfect scenery in one of the harshest yet most captivating environments on Earth.