The Best Sunrise And Sunset Views In Death Valley National Park For Lavish Colors And Magic Hour Scenery

Despite being known as one of the hottest, driest, and seemingly most inhospitable national parks in the U.S., Death Valley is a favorite among landscape photographers. But what makes the valley's arid scenery so special? Well, it's actually the sun. Yes, every time the sun rises or sets throughout the park's towering sand dunes, rocky canyons, and surreal Mars-like landscapes, the area becomes a magical place filled with vibrantly unique and otherworldly colors. There are a few places to see the sunrise and sunset that are more sought after than others.

Before you start hunting the best places to see the sun in Death Valley, know that the park is really big and hot, with record temperatures reaching 134 degrees Fahrenheit. As such, you should stay within or near the park for the night. One of the closest cities for lodgings is Furnace Creek in California, about 13 miles from the park with a small regional airport.

The Inn at Death Valley in Furnace Creek is a good lodging option to consider, as is The Ranch. There's also a campground in Furnace Creek that's only available from October until April. For more lodging and camping options, as well as keeping up to date with the park's (extreme) weather conditions, please refer to the NPS website. Keep in mind that cell service at the park might be limited, but you might not need it while admiring the magical, sun-bathed desert.