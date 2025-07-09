There's One Secret Way To Get To Hawaii Without Flying, But There's Also A Catch
Given the fact that the Hawaiian Islands are in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, you might think that you have to use an airline to get to Hawaii. But there's another way to get there: You can go on a cruise, though you will still have to take a flight to get back to where you started. One-way cruises like this are known as repositioning cruises; a cruise ship may spend the season up in Alaska, for example, but then the cruise line needs to get that ship to Hawaii. And so, instead of just having the ship make the trip without any paying customers, it's opened up for guests who are willing to take the one-way journey.
As for why someone might want to take one of these trips, the Celebrity Cruises website has an answer for that: "You'll have blissful, uninterrupted days at sea during which you can enjoy the ship, keep a watch for marine life, relax, have time to yourself, and generally get into the rhythm of cruising." Think going to shows, exploring the on-board amenities, and, of course, sampling plenty of good food.
Celebrity Cruises makes a couple of different repositioning cruises to and from Hawaii, including one from Vancouver and another from Sydney. Royal Caribbean can also take you one way from Sydney to Oahu. Another cruise line that will get you to Hawaii (but still requires a flight back to where you started) is the 17-day Hawaii Circle cruise with Holland America in October. It leaves from Vancouver and spends five days at sea, six days in Hawaii, and another five days at sea on the way to San Diego.
Things to consider with a repositioning cruise to Hawaii
Beyond making sure to book a flight back to where you came from, a repositioning cruise to Hawaii does involve some more thoughtful travel planning than the standard cruise. While some cruises are all about what you can do when you get off the boat at the ports, repositioning cruises mean you also need to think about how you'll stay occupied on the days at sea. Make sure the ship has enough for you to do and the right vibe that you're looking for, whether it's adults-only relaxation areas or family-fun options. It also makes things a bit more complicated when it comes to packing for your cruise. You'll likely be on the boat longer, and you may be going through different climates, especially if you're sailing from Vancouver to Hawaii. Prepare lots of layers to accommodate the weather.
These cruises also only happen once a year on each ship, each way. With Celebrity Edge out of Vancouver to Honolulu, for example, it's either 10 or 12 nights in September. From Sydney, it's 19 days total in April and May. Both departures include several days at sea. If you want to get back to your original departure via ship, the Celebrity Edge Honolulu to Vancouver cruise leaves in May, and the Honolulu to Sydney cruise leaves in October. So unless you're planning to stay in Hawaii for at least six months, you will still need to book a flight home. Or you could put the cruises together to make for the start of a pretty epic worldwide trip, making your way from Vancouver to Sydney over the course of two months and two long cruises.