There's One Secret Way To Get To Hawaii Without Flying, But There's Also A Catch

Given the fact that the Hawaiian Islands are in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, you might think that you have to use an airline to get to Hawaii. But there's another way to get there: You can go on a cruise, though you will still have to take a flight to get back to where you started. One-way cruises like this are known as repositioning cruises; a cruise ship may spend the season up in Alaska, for example, but then the cruise line needs to get that ship to Hawaii. And so, instead of just having the ship make the trip without any paying customers, it's opened up for guests who are willing to take the one-way journey.

As for why someone might want to take one of these trips, the Celebrity Cruises website has an answer for that: "You'll have blissful, uninterrupted days at sea during which you can enjoy the ship, keep a watch for marine life, relax, have time to yourself, and generally get into the rhythm of cruising." Think going to shows, exploring the on-board amenities, and, of course, sampling plenty of good food.

Celebrity Cruises makes a couple of different repositioning cruises to and from Hawaii, including one from Vancouver and another from Sydney. Royal Caribbean can also take you one way from Sydney to Oahu. Another cruise line that will get you to Hawaii (but still requires a flight back to where you started) is the 17-day Hawaii Circle cruise with Holland America in October. It leaves from Vancouver and spends five days at sea, six days in Hawaii, and another five days at sea on the way to San Diego.