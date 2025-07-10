Florida's Secret Island State Park Has Large Coral Formations, Scenic Trails, A Tropical Forest, And History

A state park that's literally carved out of the fossil-laden limestone of the Florida Keys offers visitors a chance to take in some unique history and see firsthand how the tropical islands that drip off the end of the Florida Peninsula came to be in the first place. Windley Key State Fossil Reef Geological State Park, situated about an hour and 45 minutes south of Miami on U.S. Highway 1, is a uniquely Florida experience, where visitors can learn about the geology of the Florida Keys and get a human history lesson that offers a glimpse into the how the Keys were settled in the first place.

The park features a quarry initially dug in the early 1900s during the construction of the Florida Keys Overseas Railroad. The limestone mined from Windley Island was used to build the railroad bridges. When the railroad was completed in 1912, it was dubbed the Eighth Wonder of the World, connecting Key West with the Florida mainland and points north.

Today, while much of the railroad's original infrastructure is still standing and used for pedestrian and recreational access, the mode of transportation has been replaced by the Overseas Highway, one of America's most scenic roads. On Windley Island, a reminder of that early construction remains, and visitors can see some of the quarry machinery used to cut the rocks out of the island. The quarry wall has fossilized corals that reveal how the Keys came to be in the first place.