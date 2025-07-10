One Of The Country's Most Expensive Zip Codes Is A Chic Florida Island Off Miami Beach Accessible By Boat
When you think of America's most expensive zip codes, illustrious enclaves like Beverly Hills, Palm Beach, and the Hamptons naturally spring to mind. But according to RealtyHop (via CNBC), the country's second most expensive zip code belongs to a chic island 3 miles off Miami. Floating in turquoise waters where Biscayne Bay intersects the Atlantic Ocean, Fisher Island is an affluent, 216-acre paradise defined by Mediterranean-style mansions, phenomenal luxury high-rises like Six Fisher Island, and sumptuous amenities befitting the One Percent. In fact, Fisher Island is so exclusive that it's closed to the public, and is only accessible to its millionaire residents by boat or helicopter.
Fisher Island was originally part of Miami Beach until 1903, when the government began hollowing out sand to create a shipping channel leading to the Miami River. The project, known as Government Cut, created access to the Port of Miami, while the 16-hectares of sand leftover from the dig was developed into Fisher Island. Several millionaires bought and sold the island over time, beginning with Dana A. Dorsey, Florida's first Black millionaire, who planned to develop it into a Black resort. In 1919, Dorsey sold it to Carl Fisher, a wealthy developer and the island's namesake.
Fisher's inner circle included William K. Vanderbilt II, a member of America's wealthiest family at the time. Fisher traded seven acres of his island for Vanderbilt's 265-foot yacht, inspiring Vanderbilt to bring in swanky Palm Beach architect Maurice Fatio to build the ostentatious Vanderbilt Mansion, which is now the social and recreational heart of the island's privileged community. In the 1980s, a development consortium purchased Fisher Island, transforming it into the moneyed playground it is today.
Luxury living in the country's most expensive zip code
Boasting famous neighbors like Julia Roberts and Oprah Winfrey, Fisher Island residents enjoy a charmed life of privacy and privilege. For some, the island is home to their second, third, or fourth residence, while other inhabitants are tax refugees drawn to the Sunshine State's more forgiving tax laws. Only residents, guests of residents, and island workers are permitted on Fisher Island, making other must-visit Florida vacation islands or a stay at Miami's most iconic beach resort great, beachy alternatives. A seven-minute ferry ride leaves Miami for Fisher Island every five minutes. Once residents arrive, they zip around the lush, tropical island on golf carts.
Fisher Island has everything inhabitants need for smooth daily living, including a bank, post office, grocery store, several playgrounds, and restaurants. For luxurious amenities, residents flock to the historic Vanderbilt Mansion. Between the saltwater pool, nine-hole golf course, tennis club, and opulent ballroom for hosting spectacular events, guests experience the crème de la crème of fabulous living. Exquisite pampering goes down at the 24,000-square-foot spa, where guests are lavished with the latest in wellness, fitness, and beauty treatments. The ultimate in hospitality awaits with a champagne greeting at Fisher Island Club Hotel, a property featuring Mediterranean-style villas and cottages dotting the Vanderbilt grounds.
Beachgoers are in for a treat at the Fisher Island Beach Club, which is ringed by an incredible stretch of fine sand imported from the Bahamas. Guests luxuriating on waterside loungers only need press a button to have cocktails and nibbles ferried to them on the sand. For islanders who prefer sailing, there are two marinas featuring slips large enough to accommodate 250-foot yachts, as well as venues where guests can charter yachts and fishing boats.