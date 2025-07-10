One Of The Country's Most Expensive Zip Codes Is A Chic Florida Island Off Miami Beach Accessible By Boat

When you think of America's most expensive zip codes, illustrious enclaves like Beverly Hills, Palm Beach, and the Hamptons naturally spring to mind. But according to RealtyHop (via CNBC), the country's second most expensive zip code belongs to a chic island 3 miles off Miami. Floating in turquoise waters where Biscayne Bay intersects the Atlantic Ocean, Fisher Island is an affluent, 216-acre paradise defined by Mediterranean-style mansions, phenomenal luxury high-rises like Six Fisher Island, and sumptuous amenities befitting the One Percent. In fact, Fisher Island is so exclusive that it's closed to the public, and is only accessible to its millionaire residents by boat or helicopter.

Fisher Island was originally part of Miami Beach until 1903, when the government began hollowing out sand to create a shipping channel leading to the Miami River. The project, known as Government Cut, created access to the Port of Miami, while the 16-hectares of sand leftover from the dig was developed into Fisher Island. Several millionaires bought and sold the island over time, beginning with Dana A. Dorsey, Florida's first Black millionaire, who planned to develop it into a Black resort. In 1919, Dorsey sold it to Carl Fisher, a wealthy developer and the island's namesake.

Fisher's inner circle included William K. Vanderbilt II, a member of America's wealthiest family at the time. Fisher traded seven acres of his island for Vanderbilt's 265-foot yacht, inspiring Vanderbilt to bring in swanky Palm Beach architect Maurice Fatio to build the ostentatious Vanderbilt Mansion, which is now the social and recreational heart of the island's privileged community. In the 1980s, a development consortium purchased Fisher Island, transforming it into the moneyed playground it is today.