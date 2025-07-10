The Oldest Active Sailing Ship In The World Thrives In A Renowned, Historic San Diego Museum
San Diego consistently produces exciting travel experiences and attractions, such as peaceful hiking with canyon views and one of America's most storied haunted houses. So yeah, while it may sometimes get overlooked for bigger Cali destinations like Los Angeles and San Francisco, San Diego can win over hearts and minds with its sights. And if you're a lover of history, particularly of the maritime variety, you're going to want to see the world's oldest active sailing ship, the Star of India.
The legendary sailing ship is docked at the Maritime Museum of San Diego, where you can learn about the vessel's storied past dating back to 1863. The 1860s were a period of monumental change in the maritime world, most notably because of a shift from sail to steam-powered vessels, which only made a sailing ship like the Star of India even rarer. Not surprisingly, after more than 160 years on the water, the iconic ship is surrounded by stories of death-defying travels, tough global circumnavigations, and even ghosts.
Star of India was originally named Euterpe and almost didn't make it past its first two voyages. You might think that surviving a cyclone on one trip and a collision and mutiny on the other would mean the rest of its life was smooth sailing. Unfortunately, this wasn't the case, as Star of India also went aground in Hawaii, got stuck in ice in Alaska, and battled horrendous weather while making trips around the world. Life is a little more relaxed these days. It still gets out on the water with a volunteer crew, but most of its time is spent docked at the museum, where you can step on board to learn about its history while exploring the ship.
Ghost stories and sightseeing on Star of India
A ship that's seen as many arduous voyages as the Star of India is bound to have its share of deaths. In fact, the first person to captain the ship died while on board. Stories about an untimely death in the chain locker, a tragic fall from the top mast, and a suicide have only added to supernatural suspicions. Multiple ghostly encounters have been reported by visitors while on board, including cold spots in humid rooms and strange presences. If you believe in ghosts, you may want to keep an eye out for any signs of the supernatural while exploring.
In 2023, the Maritime Museum of San Diego celebrated the ship's 160th year with a commemoration event similar to San Diego's dazzling, festive, and free on-the-water holiday parade. The event included special experiences and entertainment, from live music and light displays to educational workshops and a parade of tall ships through San Diego Bay. The next big celebration might not be until it turns 170, but you may get lucky with free tours on other birthday years in November.
You can visit the ship with a general admission ticket, which is $28 for adults and $15 for children aged six to 17 at the time of writing. The ticket gets you into the museum and onboard the Star of India, plus the other ships on display. You can also book guided, VIP, and group tours for a more in-depth experience. Sometimes, you can even book special experiences, such as family overnight stays joined by costumed characters. You can get to the museum by catching the Blue UTC line to Little Italy Station and walking about half a mile. The 992 bus also stops nearby.