The Oldest Active Sailing Ship In The World Thrives In A Renowned, Historic San Diego Museum

San Diego consistently produces exciting travel experiences and attractions, such as peaceful hiking with canyon views and one of America's most storied haunted houses. So yeah, while it may sometimes get overlooked for bigger Cali destinations like Los Angeles and San Francisco, San Diego can win over hearts and minds with its sights. And if you're a lover of history, particularly of the maritime variety, you're going to want to see the world's oldest active sailing ship, the Star of India.

The legendary sailing ship is docked at the Maritime Museum of San Diego, where you can learn about the vessel's storied past dating back to 1863. The 1860s were a period of monumental change in the maritime world, most notably because of a shift from sail to steam-powered vessels, which only made a sailing ship like the Star of India even rarer. Not surprisingly, after more than 160 years on the water, the iconic ship is surrounded by stories of death-defying travels, tough global circumnavigations, and even ghosts.

Star of India was originally named Euterpe and almost didn't make it past its first two voyages. You might think that surviving a cyclone on one trip and a collision and mutiny on the other would mean the rest of its life was smooth sailing. Unfortunately, this wasn't the case, as Star of India also went aground in Hawaii, got stuck in ice in Alaska, and battled horrendous weather while making trips around the world. Life is a little more relaxed these days. It still gets out on the water with a volunteer crew, but most of its time is spent docked at the museum, where you can step on board to learn about its history while exploring the ship.