Visit One Of America's Most Storied Haunted Houses In Old Town San Diego, California
San Diego, with an oceanfront amusement park, beautiful beaches, and balmy weather year-round, might not be top of mind when you think of fall destinations — it has none of the classic fall foliage that some places in the U.S. have. But while it may lack traditional autumnal vibes, it's still a fantastic Halloween vacation destination since it's home to the Whaley House, which bills itself on its website as "America's most haunted house." Over the years, it has attracted all kinds of paranormal investigators hoping to get a glimpse of the house's (in)famous long-time inhabitants.
This two-story stately home was built in the 1850s in what is now Old Town San Diego by Thomas Whaley, one of San Diego's early business leaders. Thomas also used the brick Greek Revival building to operate his general store and a one-room courthouse. But it turns out that he may have chosen an inauspicious site to build his family home. It was the site where alleged thief Yankee Jim Robinson was hanged, and he is reported to be one of the ghosts that haunt the house. Anna Whaley, Thomas's wife, was said to have felt the ominous spirit of Robinson while she was in the house.
The Whaley family faced tragedy in their San Diego home
Living in a possibly haunted house was just the start of the trauma that befell the Whaley family in their grand San Diego house. Thomas and Anna had six children, but their son Thomas caught scarlet fever and died when he was just 18 months old. Years after that tragedy, their daughter Violet unknowingly married a con man who then left her during their honeymoon, and she was left despondent, depressed, and divorced — she later committed suicide in the house. The Whaley family then abandoned the house for a time, but Anna, Violet, and both Thomases, the father and the child, are said to still remain at the house in spirit.
There are many signs the Whaley family is still in their family home despite having passed away. Some have heard a child's laughter while in the Whaley House, perhaps that of the young Thomas. If you smell French perfume, that could be a sign that the spirit of Anna is close by. She's also sometimes spotted wearing a green gingham dress, and the specter of her husband has been seen wearing a top hat and standing at the top of the stairs. Others have had feelings of grief come over them as they visit the second floor and the room where Violet ended her own life. Lights are said to operate by themselves and the chandelier might sway — all said to be evidence of the house's haunted status.
Tour The Whaley House Museum to make your own assessment of its haunted status
Whaley House has been made into a museum, and beyond any connection with the paranormal, it's an interesting historical site where you can learn more about the Whaley family and their role in San Diego's history. They have a few different tour options at the Whaley House Museum: the cheapest is a daytime self-guided tour followed by a 30- to 40-minute evening guided tour. For those into the ghostly aspects of the property, there's a two-hour paranormal tour, led by a paranormal investigator which includes working with ghost-hunting equipment. For a broader look at haunted San Diego, the Ghosts and Gravestones tour ($41.80) takes you to several haunted spots around Old Town though not into the Whaley House itself.
San Diego even holds a Thomas Whaley Day in early October — his birthday was October 5. First commemorated in 2023 for his 200th birthday, it's being celebrated again in 2024 with special events during the entire month of October.