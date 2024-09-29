Visit One Of America's Most Storied Haunted Houses In Old Town San Diego, California

Living in a possibly haunted house was just the start of the trauma that befell the Whaley family in their grand San Diego house. Thomas and Anna had six children, but their son Thomas caught scarlet fever and died when he was just 18 months old. Years after that tragedy, their daughter Violet unknowingly married a con man who then left her during their honeymoon, and she was left despondent, depressed, and divorced — she later committed suicide in the house. The Whaley family then abandoned the house for a time, but Anna, Violet, and both Thomases, the father and the child, are said to still remain at the house in spirit.

There are many signs the Whaley family is still in their family home despite having passed away. Some have heard a child's laughter while in the Whaley House, perhaps that of the young Thomas. If you smell French perfume, that could be a sign that the spirit of Anna is close by. She's also sometimes spotted wearing a green gingham dress, and the specter of her husband has been seen wearing a top hat and standing at the top of the stairs. Others have had feelings of grief come over them as they visit the second floor and the room where Violet ended her own life. Lights are said to operate by themselves and the chandelier might sway — all said to be evidence of the house's haunted status.