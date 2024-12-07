Bundle Up For San Diego's Dazzling, Festive, And Free On-The-Water Holiday Parade

As the festive season rolls around, there are countless ways to get into the spirit. For some, it might mean sipping on glühwein at one of Europe's best Christmas markets, while others might prefer visiting a snowy winter wonderland from their December travel bucket list. Closer to home, however, California offers some underrated and localized holiday fun destinations that bring the magic of the festive season to life for all ages.

Families looking for a unique holiday outing should check out the San Diego Bay Parade of Lights, a free, community-run event that has delighted locals and visitors to the city for more than 50 years. Unlike what comes to mind when you think of a traditional Christmas parade, this one takes place exclusively on the water, showcasing local boats adorned with spectacular light displays. Typically taking place on the two weekends leading up to Christmas, the 2024 festivities will be held on Sunday Dec. 8 and Sunday Dec. 15.

Head to the Bayfront area to join over 100,000 other spectators and marvel at the nearly 80 boats of all shapes and sizes as they illuminate San Diego Bay in a vibrant explosion of color and Christmas cheer. While San Diego's weather is notably mild compared to traditional winter destinations like Germany, for example, where December temperatures average around 40 degrees Fahrenheit, it's still the perfect opportunity for throwing on your favorite Christmas sweater and soaking up the holiday atmosphere.