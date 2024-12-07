Bundle Up For San Diego's Dazzling, Festive, And Free On-The-Water Holiday Parade
As the festive season rolls around, there are countless ways to get into the spirit. For some, it might mean sipping on glühwein at one of Europe's best Christmas markets, while others might prefer visiting a snowy winter wonderland from their December travel bucket list. Closer to home, however, California offers some underrated and localized holiday fun destinations that bring the magic of the festive season to life for all ages.
Families looking for a unique holiday outing should check out the San Diego Bay Parade of Lights, a free, community-run event that has delighted locals and visitors to the city for more than 50 years. Unlike what comes to mind when you think of a traditional Christmas parade, this one takes place exclusively on the water, showcasing local boats adorned with spectacular light displays. Typically taking place on the two weekends leading up to Christmas, the 2024 festivities will be held on Sunday Dec. 8 and Sunday Dec. 15.
Head to the Bayfront area to join over 100,000 other spectators and marvel at the nearly 80 boats of all shapes and sizes as they illuminate San Diego Bay in a vibrant explosion of color and Christmas cheer. While San Diego's weather is notably mild compared to traditional winter destinations like Germany, for example, where December temperatures average around 40 degrees Fahrenheit, it's still the perfect opportunity for throwing on your favorite Christmas sweater and soaking up the holiday atmosphere.
The history of the San Diego Bay Parade of Lights
A waterborne Christmas parade is not something you hear about every day, making the San Diego Bay Parade of Lights a true calendar highlight. This dazzling annual display is the ultimate budget-friendly holiday activity. The tradition began back in December 1970 with a smaller assembly that featured Santa Claus and carol singers. Today, the event has grown into an impressive spectacle, with an impressive fleet of boats decked out in glittering light and creative displays, with each vessel eager to showcase their illuminated masterpiece.
Participants in the parade decorate their boats according to a theme, which varies by year — in 2024, the theme is "Peace On Earth." Past themes have included "Christmas Traditions Around the World," "FantaSEA," and "The 12 Days of Christmas." Boats are judged and awarded prizes for their use of light, music, and special effects, adding an element of friendly competition and delighting onlookers with the creative ways in which they have interpreted the brief.
The San Diego Bay Parade of Lights kicks off at 5:30 p.m. at Shelter Island and proceeds to Harbor Island, Seaport Village, the Embarcadero, Cesar Chavez Park Pier, and ends at Coronado's Ferry Landing. The entire procession can take upwards of 2 hours, with boats spaced out allowing about an hour to pass by between key viewing points, giving spectators plenty of opportunities to catch the show from different locations along the bayfront area.
Planning your visit to the San Diego Bay Parade of Lights
The popularity of the San Diego Bay Parade of Lights means large crowds are expected, so planning your visit ahead of time is crucial. Parking at the waterfront is limited and often expensive on parade days. To avoid the hassle, consider heading out on foot if you are staying nearby or make the most of the city's public transportation. The San Diego Trolley's Green Line to Santa Fe Depot or the Orange Line to the Courthouse Station both leave you within a short stroll of the waterfront.
If you'd like to learn more about the parade's participants, stop by the announcer's area at the Maritime Museum. To beat the crowds and secure a prime viewing spot, head to the Embarcadero Marina, near Coronado, or Cesar Chavez Park, where the boats loop around, offering another chance to watch the procession.
The San Diego Bay Parade of Lights is just one of the many festive events to enjoy in the city. Another highlight is the free Jingle Terrace Live event taking place at the Moonlight Amphitheatre throughout December, while family-friendly attractions like the San Diego Zoo, as well as its Safari Park, and the San Diego Botanic Garden also feature seasonal light displays and fun holiday-themed activities.