This Unique State Park On Florida's Gulf Coast Features Scenic Salt Marshes, Sea Turtles, And Tree Islands
The Sunshine State may excel in its theme park offerings, but it also has a pretty robust array of state parks to choose from, too. Several are pretty easy to get to, like the Wekiwa Springs near Orlando, with its crystal-clear water. Others aren't quite as easy to visit. Some — like Caladesi Island, home to beautiful beaches and a mangrove forest, and St. Lucie Inlet Preserve, a quiet state park with calm beaches and boardwalk trails — can only be reached by boat. Another unique place on Florida's Gulf Coast that is only accessible to boaters and paddlers is Waccasassa Bay Preserve State Park in Inglis.
Although it's a little more challenging to visit, it's a haven for nature enthusiasts. This visitor shared on Google, "You have to check this out. So much wildlife to see and the scenery is amazing." In addition to the wildlife sightings in this marsh, anglers of all kinds flock here too, as it is a unique spot that offers both saltwater and freshwater fishing. Trout, snook, redfish, mullet — you can have it all out here.
Although you'll need a boat to get to this secluded state park, it's not too hard to get to Inglis. You can drive there in two hours from Tampa or in about two and a half hours from Orlando. Both cities offer an abundance of flight options, making it easy to fly in from out of the state.
What makes Waccasassa Bay Preserve State Park so special
The Waccasassa Bay Preserve State Park has a massive footprint and consists of 20 miles of coastline and 19,000 acres of tidal marshes. This is one huge playground for nature enthusiasts and this Google reviewer shared, "If you love wildlife this is the place to be!" You could see sea turtles, manatees, dolphins, raccoons, alligators, otters, alligators, or deer. You may even be lucky enough to see a Florida black bear, bobcat, skunk, or gray fox. Birders will want to bring along the binoculars because there are several avian species that can be seen there too — especially during the spring and fall migration.
Anglers also enjoy coming to this area because of the diversity of fish species. You don't have to venture out alone either. If you would rather go out with an expert who can show you the ropes, you can book a charter with Florida's Reel Nature Coast. Captain Josh has been fishing this area since he was a kid and is happy to share some of his personal techniques.
The flora that can be found in Waccasassa Bay Preserve State Park is another feature that sets it apart. It is home to some of the last remaining parts of the Gulf Hammock, and is also a place where you can find red cedars and cabbage palms. There are also some rare plant species that can be found there, like corkwood, coralberry, and Florida pinkroot.
Things to know before visiting Waccasassa Bay Preserve State Park
Even though you will need a boat to get to Waccasassa Bay Preserve State Park, there are multiple boat ramps available to get you on the water. You can launch from Yankeetown, Gulf Hammock, or Cedar Key. a charming Florida town where you can relax and unwind after your day of boating. The marshy preserve is pretty big and doesn't have a ton of boats coming through, so some people also choose to bring out their kayaks and canoes to paddle to the islands. If you don't have your own, you can rent a kayak in Cedar Key.
If you want to stay overnight and do some stargazing, there are three primitive campsites that are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Just make sure you bring everything you need, as there aren't any stores or supplies available once you're there. You'll also want to pay attention to the tides. Low tides can make it harder to launch at your campsite. Another exciting thing to note is that this is one Florida state park that doesn't have an entrance fee, which makes it a very affordable day of fun out on Florida's Gulf Coast.