This Unique State Park On Florida's Gulf Coast Features Scenic Salt Marshes, Sea Turtles, And Tree Islands

The Sunshine State may excel in its theme park offerings, but it also has a pretty robust array of state parks to choose from, too. Several are pretty easy to get to, like the Wekiwa Springs near Orlando, with its crystal-clear water. Others aren't quite as easy to visit. Some — like Caladesi Island, home to beautiful beaches and a mangrove forest, and St. Lucie Inlet Preserve, a quiet state park with calm beaches and boardwalk trails — can only be reached by boat. Another unique place on Florida's Gulf Coast that is only accessible to boaters and paddlers is Waccasassa Bay Preserve State Park in Inglis.

Although it's a little more challenging to visit, it's a haven for nature enthusiasts. This visitor shared on Google, "You have to check this out. So much wildlife to see and the scenery is amazing." In addition to the wildlife sightings in this marsh, anglers of all kinds flock here too, as it is a unique spot that offers both saltwater and freshwater fishing. Trout, snook, redfish, mullet — you can have it all out here.

Although you'll need a boat to get to this secluded state park, it's not too hard to get to Inglis. You can drive there in two hours from Tampa or in about two and a half hours from Orlando. Both cities offer an abundance of flight options, making it easy to fly in from out of the state.