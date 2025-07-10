Situated Between Seattle And Portland Is Washington's City With Cute Antique Shops And Riverside Recreation

For the perfect leisurely afternoon in Kalama, make your way to its historic downtown district. There, you'll find an abundant collection of antique shops, each offering unique treasures. Browse items from 17 different vendors inside First Street Antiques, the town's largest antique mall, peddling everything from crystals to vintage gramophones. Another mall to check out is the Kalama Vintage Warehouse, a sprawling store that sells merchandise both old and new.

For lunch, you can wander across the street to Willie Dick's First Street Tap House for classic gastropub fare. If you love a hearty hot dog, order one of their signature dogs, which includes a locally-inspired Kalama Dog topped with sweet hot mustard, sauerkraut, and pineapple. Be sure to wash it down with a pint of local craft beer. For café-style fare, grab a bite at Antique Deli and Pastry Shoppe, which serves up tasty sandwiches alongside cookies and desserts.

If you're a fan of the "Twilight" series, then it's definitely worth strolling over to Kalama High School. Located at 548 China Garden Road, the school was a stand-in for the fictional Forks High School in the movie. You may recognize the parking lot from the scene where a pale and brooding Edward Cullen stopped a van from crashing into his mortal love interest, Bella Swan.