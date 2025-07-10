Situated Between Seattle And Portland Is Washington's City With Cute Antique Shops And Riverside Recreation
If you're driving between Portland and Seattle — the two Pacific Northwest cities tourists often mix up — it's a 174-mile journey down Interstate Five. As a fairly underwhelming route, there isn't much in the way of exciting pit stops. However, the drive between two cities doesn't have to be a boring slog. Tucked between the Rose City and the Emerald City, you'll find an unsung riverside town filled with recreation, cute shops, and plenty of charm: Kalama.
Situated on the banks of the mighty Columbia River, Kalama sits on the Washington side of the border, about 135 miles south of Seattle and 40 miles north of Portland, the trendy city where you can taste the best coffee in America. Perfect for a lunch stop or an afternoon of antiquing, you can spend a few hours in Kalama en route to either big city. Or you can make Kalama your destination by settling in for a weekend of outdoor recreation and a relaxing retreat at the McMenamins Kalama Harbor Lodge.
Shopping and dining in Kalama
For the perfect leisurely afternoon in Kalama, make your way to its historic downtown district. There, you'll find an abundant collection of antique shops, each offering unique treasures. Browse items from 17 different vendors inside First Street Antiques, the town's largest antique mall, peddling everything from crystals to vintage gramophones. Another mall to check out is the Kalama Vintage Warehouse, a sprawling store that sells merchandise both old and new.
For lunch, you can wander across the street to Willie Dick's First Street Tap House for classic gastropub fare. If you love a hearty hot dog, order one of their signature dogs, which includes a locally-inspired Kalama Dog topped with sweet hot mustard, sauerkraut, and pineapple. Be sure to wash it down with a pint of local craft beer. For café-style fare, grab a bite at Antique Deli and Pastry Shoppe, which serves up tasty sandwiches alongside cookies and desserts.
If you're a fan of the "Twilight" series, then it's definitely worth strolling over to Kalama High School. Located at 548 China Garden Road, the school was a stand-in for the fictional Forks High School in the movie. You may recognize the parking lot from the scene where a pale and brooding Edward Cullen stopped a van from crashing into his mortal love interest, Bella Swan.
Playing and staying in Kalama
To get out and play near the water, head to the Port of Kalama. Boasting a paradise of public beaches, picnic spots, and a marina, there are plenty of opportunities for outdoor recreation. Visit Marine Park to lounge on the riverbanks, fish, and windsurf, or check out Louis Rasmussen Park for volleyball, pickleball, and basketball games.
If you're planning an overnight retreat in Kalama, you'd be remiss if you didn't check into the McMenamins Kalama Harbor Lodge. Just a three-minute walk from the picturesque Port of Kalama, the charming riverfront hotel is part of a beloved chain of restored historic properties sprinkled throughout the Pacific Northwest, such as McMenamins Edgefield in Troutdale, Oregon's "Gateway to the Columbia River Gorge." While the lodge itself only dates back to 2018, its architectural style mirrors the historic Pioneer Inn at Lahaina, paying homage to the town's namesake, a native Hawaiian named John Kalama.
Nestle into a rustically-appointed guest room, equipped with a private balcony for river-gazing. Be sure to wander the hotel to see whimsical artwork spotlighting local legends and points of interest. Pro tip: Pick up a McMenamins Passport Book for $35, at the time of this writing, and earn stamps by visiting various locations to claim prizes. Ascend to the Cloud Bar on the hotel's top floor, where you can sip a mai tai and bite into a juicy burger served alongside an enchanting view of the Columbia River.