Oregon's 'Gateway To The Columbia River Gorge' Boasts Quaint Downtown Shops, Brews, And Eateries

Just east of Portland — the trendy city where you can order the best coffee in America — you'll find the scenic wonderland of the Columbia River Gorge. Full of majestic mountain peaks, cascading waterfalls, and lush trees, this breathtaking region boasts the best of Oregon's great outdoors, as well as its best-kept secret towns with wineries, music, and scenic trails.

Situated along the westernmost end of the Historic Columbia River Highway — the U.S.' oldest scenic route with stunning views — where the mighty Sandy and Columbia rivers meet, the small town of Troutdale is brimming with big adventures. With a sign proudly declaring "Gateway to the Gorge" over its entrance, Troutdale is the prime place to start exploring one of the Pacific Northwest's most gorgeous regions.

Tucked into its quaint downtown, you'll encounter charming shops, delicious eateries, and prime spots for tasting local brews. Home to the illustrious McMenamins Edgefield resort and winery, it's also perfect for sipping into the secret Oregon wine region for rare varietals and edgy, innovative blends. With plenty to discover, Troutdale is the perfect destination for your next Oregon adventure.