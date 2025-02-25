Oregon's 'Gateway To The Columbia River Gorge' Boasts Quaint Downtown Shops, Brews, And Eateries
Just east of Portland — the trendy city where you can order the best coffee in America — you'll find the scenic wonderland of the Columbia River Gorge. Full of majestic mountain peaks, cascading waterfalls, and lush trees, this breathtaking region boasts the best of Oregon's great outdoors, as well as its best-kept secret towns with wineries, music, and scenic trails.
Situated along the westernmost end of the Historic Columbia River Highway — the U.S.' oldest scenic route with stunning views — where the mighty Sandy and Columbia rivers meet, the small town of Troutdale is brimming with big adventures. With a sign proudly declaring "Gateway to the Gorge" over its entrance, Troutdale is the prime place to start exploring one of the Pacific Northwest's most gorgeous regions.
Tucked into its quaint downtown, you'll encounter charming shops, delicious eateries, and prime spots for tasting local brews. Home to the illustrious McMenamins Edgefield resort and winery, it's also perfect for sipping into the secret Oregon wine region for rare varietals and edgy, innovative blends. With plenty to discover, Troutdale is the perfect destination for your next Oregon adventure.
Things to do in the charming downtown Troutdale, Oregon
If you're flying to Oregon, land at Portland International Airport (PDX) — the American airport with a carpet so famous it has its own Wikipedia page — where you easily hop on I-84 East and drive about 20 minutes to Troutdale. Head to its historic downtown to explore a treasure trove of boutiques, antique shops, and art galleries. During the summer, you can enjoy the First Friday Art Walk, a vibrant monthly street festival full of vendors, local artists, and live music.
Year-round, you can tap into Troutdale's rich history at one of its museums. Pull into the Railroad Depot Museum and Caboose for a railroad history lesson, or take a tour of the Barn Exhibit Hall, which tells the story of the Historic Columbia River Highway's construction. You can also visit the Fred E. Harlow House, a historic farmhouse built in 1900 by the son of Troutdale's founder that now serves as a museum. Varying hours and admission details for all three museums can be found on the Troutdale Historical Society's website.
Once you've quenched your thirst for knowledge, head to Troutdale Station for a brew and a bite. Boasting dozens of vendors, the sprawling food cart pod serves everything from burgers to sushi, while the Troutdale Station Bar pours delicious local beers from over 60 taps. As long as you're in the area, you should check out another food cart pod about 3 miles west, the Fairview Food Plaza. Though it has a similar atmosphere to Troutdale Station, its noteworthy roadside attraction makes it a standout. Towering over the main entrance, you'll find the World's Largest Fork — a title that formerly belonged to the giant utensil sculpture off Route 66 in Springfield, Missouri.
Discover an enchanting resort on the edge of Troutdale
One of Troutdale's top attractions is McMenamins Edgefield. Spanning 74 peaceful acres on the edge of town, the enchanting destination resort was originally built as a poor farm in the early 1900s. Now, the gorgeous grounds are home to a manor-like hotel ornamented by a wonderland of attractions, including a serene soaking pool, golf course, movie theater, outdoor music venue, and a labyrinth of cozy bars scattered throughout the property.
With its own winery, brewery, and distillery, there are plenty of local sips to try. Moreover, McMenamins Edgefield has its own onsite dining spots serving up some delicious pub grub, like the Black Rabbit Restaurant or the Grateful Dead-inspired Jerry's Ice House. Make a point to explore all these different places by picking up a McMenamins Passport, where you can collect stamps for each bar and restaurant you visit, earning prizes along the way.
Stay the night in the main lodge, which features whimsical guest rooms with vintage decor. True to its historic charm, you won't find any TVs or phones in the rooms, encouraging a quiet, unplugged retreat. With acres of stunning gardens in your backyard and the spectacular Columbia River Gorge as your neighbor, there's no need for digital distractions anyway. Encapsulating the beauty of nature and small-town charm, Troutdale has everything you need for a picturesque Pacific Northwest retreat.