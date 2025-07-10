The Ozarks' Overlooked Lake Town Is A Secret Missouri Spot For A Lazy, Peaceful Getaway Far From Big Crowds

One of the main draws in this little lake town is the Golden Pioneer Museum. If you are a lover of the eclectic, the quirky, and the off-the-beaten-path gems you might find at the side of the highway, then you are going to love this museum. The history of the museum, like the history of the Ozarks, is a fascinating one. Before they were uprooted by settlers, the Osage Native American tribe once claimed all of southwest Missouri.

This museum holds artifacts of both Native Americans and the settlers, or pioneers. These were acquired from the Trail of Tears Museum Collection, which was established by the Arles Cogar family of Huntsville, Arkansas. When the collection was bought over by the Prier family of Golden, Missouri, it was merged with their own assortment of artifacts to establish what is the Golden Pioneer Museum of today — a mix of rare and exciting historical exhibits.

While you can catch a glimpse into the early life of Native Americans and settlers, Golden Pioneer Museum also has a primary focus on its Early American Glass collection, which boasts carnival glass, vaseline glassware, black amethyst glassware, and much more. Every trip here will be different, as the museum often acquires more fascinating pieces from around the U.S. to add to its exhibits. The museum is open between April 12 and October 31, and admission is free.