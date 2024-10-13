A Secret State Park Of Canyons, Cliffs, Creeks, And Waterfalls Is Easily Missouri's Prettiest
Missouri is one of those states that doesn't get talked about as much as it should when it comes to travel and outdoor adventures. This is especially true considering that Missouri contains an impressive 93 state parks and historic sites. In fact, the Missouri state park system is also considered to be one of the best in the country. However, in an area with so many popular and beautiful state parks, there is one that stands out for its wide variety of scenery including canyons, cliffs, creeks, and waterfalls, and that is Hawn State Park.
Hawn State Park is located a little over an hour south of St. Louis in the Ozark region which is famous for its natural beauty (and according to Samantha Brown is one of the best places in the Midwest for a fall vacation). However, despite having so much to offer, Hawn State Park is still mostly a secret (at least to out-of-staters) so it normally doesn't get too busy. It's also unique from other parks in the state with one Redditor on r/CampingandHiking pointing out that "it looks very different from most of the other parks with its varied foliage and rocky terrain." Besides its rocky cliffs, canyons, and waterfalls, this state park is also known for its quiet pine forests and pink wild azaleas that bloom in spring.
How to best enjoy Hawn State Park in Missouri
Because Hawn State Park is a nature preserve that covers an area of almost 5,000 acres, the best way to enjoy it is to get out there and start exploring. There are five main hiking trails in the state park and, according to AllTrails, the best one is the White Oaks Trail which is moderately challenging and takes hikers past multiple creeks while still offering sweeping views from the top sandstone cliffs. If you are looking for a longer hike, you can also check out the Whispering Pines North Loop. The Whispering Pines full trail (north and south loops combined) is a good backpacking trail that can be completed in one day of hard hiking or broken up over two days with an overnight stop at a backcountry campsite.
In fact, camping is one of the most popular things to do in Hawn because the park has 50 designated campsites. Some of the campsites which are basic tent sites and others that have electric hookups for RVs. One reviewer on TripAdvisor mentioned that they particularly loved the campground at Hawn State Park because "it's small, flat, has hiking trails [and] the most beautiful creek for the kids to play in." Reservations for the campground can be made up to a year in advance and, depending on the type of site and the season, can run you anywhere between $14 and $27 per night. The backcountry campsites (located along the Whispering Pines backpacking trail) cost $10 per night.
What to do near Hawn State Park
If you are looking for a break from hiking and camping or want a place to stop for some delicious food after a long day outside at Hawn State Park, then head over to the nearby town of Ste. Geneviève which has plenty of dining options (including the Chaumette Winery and the Anvil Restaurant and Saloon). While there you can also check out the Ste Genevieve National Historical Park which contains the original buildings from the old French settlement, the first European settlement west of the Mississippi. After a pitstop for food and a bit of history if you are looking for more trails near Hawn State Park, the neighboring Pickle Springs Natural Area or nearby Hickory Canyons Natural Area will not disappoint.
If you want to explore more of Missouri, make sure to stop at the Meramec Caverns which is one of the most underrated stops on Historic Route 66 and is about an hour and 40 minute drive from Hawn State Park. If you find yourself in Western Missouri heading towards Kansas, then make sure not to miss the Missouri side of Kansas City which has such a vibrant nightlife that it is sometimes called the "Paris of the Plains."