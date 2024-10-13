A Secret State Park Of Canyons, Cliffs, Creeks, And Waterfalls Is Easily Missouri's Prettiest

Missouri is one of those states that doesn't get talked about as much as it should when it comes to travel and outdoor adventures. This is especially true considering that Missouri contains an impressive 93 state parks and historic sites. In fact, the Missouri state park system is also considered to be one of the best in the country. However, in an area with so many popular and beautiful state parks, there is one that stands out for its wide variety of scenery including canyons, cliffs, creeks, and waterfalls, and that is Hawn State Park.

Advertisement

Hawn State Park is located a little over an hour south of St. Louis in the Ozark region which is famous for its natural beauty (and according to Samantha Brown is one of the best places in the Midwest for a fall vacation). However, despite having so much to offer, Hawn State Park is still mostly a secret (at least to out-of-staters) so it normally doesn't get too busy. It's also unique from other parks in the state with one Redditor on r/CampingandHiking pointing out that "it looks very different from most of the other parks with its varied foliage and rocky terrain." Besides its rocky cliffs, canyons, and waterfalls, this state park is also known for its quiet pine forests and pink wild azaleas that bloom in spring.

Advertisement