A Deep Blue Dive Destination In New Mexico Is An Underrated Jewel In The Heart Of The Desert

When most divers hear the term blue hole, they think of the mysterious destination in Belize that's on many scuba divers' bucket lists. However, there's another blue hole that divers from all over flock to for clear waters, affordable diving, and relief from the New Mexico heat.

The Santa Rosa Blue Hole is located off of the famous Route 66 and is one of the top 10 natural swimming holes in the U.S. It's easily accessible from Albuquerque and Santa Fe, about an hour and 45 minutes drive away from each city.

The Santa Rosa Blue Hole is fed by a natural flowing spring at 3,000 gallons per minute, completely renewing the water every six hours. This means that visibility is crystal clear, and the water temperature stays a consistent 62 degrees Fahrenheit year-round. At 80 feet deep and 80 feet across, it's an unexpected oasis in the desert where you can scuba dive, swim, cliff jump, and snorkel. It is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on the weekends from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.