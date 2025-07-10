A Deep Blue Dive Destination In New Mexico Is An Underrated Jewel In The Heart Of The Desert
When most divers hear the term blue hole, they think of the mysterious destination in Belize that's on many scuba divers' bucket lists. However, there's another blue hole that divers from all over flock to for clear waters, affordable diving, and relief from the New Mexico heat.
The Santa Rosa Blue Hole is located off of the famous Route 66 and is one of the top 10 natural swimming holes in the U.S. It's easily accessible from Albuquerque and Santa Fe, about an hour and 45 minutes drive away from each city.
The Santa Rosa Blue Hole is fed by a natural flowing spring at 3,000 gallons per minute, completely renewing the water every six hours. This means that visibility is crystal clear, and the water temperature stays a consistent 62 degrees Fahrenheit year-round. At 80 feet deep and 80 feet across, it's an unexpected oasis in the desert where you can scuba dive, swim, cliff jump, and snorkel. It is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on the weekends from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Scuba diving the Santa Rosa Blue Hole
The Santa Rosa Blue Hole was once known as the Blue Lake, and its rich history has drawn people to it for centuries. It was used by nomadic tribes, cowboys, and those traveling Route 66 as an oasis as they traveled across the desert. The Blue Hole was formed from a sinkhole and is one of seven lakes sharing the same underground water system, including Hidden Lake, Twin Lakes, Perch Lake, Bass Lake, Post Lake, and Rock Lake. In 1932, the Blue Hole became a fish hatchery, and then in the 1970s, it was turned into a recreation center.
Today, divers from all over flock to the beautiful jewel of the desert for recreational diving and to get scuba-certified. At the time of writing, a permit to dive the Blue Hole costs $25 for one week or $75 for a year. You can also take scuba courses, such as Open Water (the beginner scuba diving certification), Advanced Open Water, Rescue, Dive Master, and Diving Instructor Training. Santa Rosa Dive Center offers rentals for whatever you may need, such as scuba gear, wetsuits, masks, and tanks. One important aspect of the location to note is its elevation. It's located about 4,600 feet above sea level, so you need to prepare to dive at elevation and adjust your diving computer.
Planning your visit to Santa Rosa's Blue Hole
The Santa Rosa Blue Hole goes above and beyond to make sure diving there is the best experience a diver could have in the region. There is parking for $10, training and meeting rooms, a warm room, showers, changing rooms, restrooms, training platforms underwater, a boat simulator, equipment rental, and refreshments for sale. These tools can be used to practice important diving skills for those just learning how to safely scuba dive.
To protect the fish in the water, there is absolutely no fishing allowed, and even though the Blue Hole is dog-friendly, dogs are not allowed to swim. Under the water, you can also see some rocks, crawfish, goldfish, koi, and carp.
Santa Rosa is an underrated city that feels like a sun-soaked dip into Route 66 nostalgia with plenty of places to stay. The La Quinta Inn and Suites, Super 8, and Days Inn and Suites are located within a 5-minute drive to the Blue Hole, and rooms range from around $90 to $145 per night. Down Route 66, closer to the Route 66 Auto Museum, there are other options, such as a Hampton Inn, Best Western, and Holiday Inn Express, all under a 10-minute drive to the jewel of the desert.