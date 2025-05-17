An Underrated City In New Mexico Makes Retirement Feel Like A Sun-Soaked Dip Into Route 66 Nostalgia
Choosing where to spend your golden years is one of life's most important decisions. From Florida to Portugal, the possibilities are endless. Retiring in New Mexico, known as the "Land of Enchantment," is also a wonderful choice. The state is home to beautiful retirement-friendly cities including Santa Rosa, an underrated sun-soaked destination where you can savor this chapter of your life. In fact, Santa Rosa has been rated one of the top places to retire in the American Southwest.
Located about two hours from Albuquerque — one of the best film cities in America — Santa Rosa is home to a section of the iconic Route 66 and is steeped in nostalgia. However, it's the city's affordability that truly makes it stand out. Real estate and rental prices in Santa Rosa are lower than the national average. With a population of less than 3,000, Santa Rosa is a small and laid-back community. Residents enjoy convenient access to nearby amenities such as grocery stores and the Guadalupe County Hospital.
Thanks to Route 66 bringing travelers through town, Santa Rosa flourished in the 1930s. While those days are long gone, retirees will discover that traces of the Mother Road's glory days remain. This stretch is laden with vintage inns, motels, and eateries, including the retro diner Joseph's Bar & Grill. There's also the Route 66 Auto Museum, packed with many classic vehicles that undoubtedly once traversed this legendary highway. The city is ideal for those who prefer to venture off the beaten path and spend time in the great outdoors.
Santa Rosa offers a variety of outdoor adventures for retirees
Having an active lifestyle after retirement is key to physical longevity and mental wellbeing. That said, there are plenty of ways to stay happy and healthy in Santa Rosa, nicknamed the "City of Natural Lakes." Aside from its Route 66 claim to fame, this destination is renowned for its aquatic destinations, including the Blue Hole. This serene body of water has been named one of the best swimming holes in the country. The water is a cool 62 degrees Fahrenheit, an inviting temperature for a dip. The Blue Hole is 80 feet deep, so you can even get your certification to go scuba diving. Retirement grants you the opportunity to discover new interests and hobbies, so why not embrace it?
There's so much more to discover in Santa Rosa. A few minutes outside of town is Santa Rosa Lake State Park, another breathtaking site that puts New Mexico's natural beauty on full display. Aside from hiking, visitors can swim, fish, and go boating, all for a nominal entrance fee. Those with grandkids will be happy to learn that Santa Rosa's Park Lake transforms into a bustling inflatable water park during the summer.
Beyond this, Santa Rosa is a great location for retirees who are eager to explore the Southwest. New Mexico's own Las Vegas is just an hour's drive away. Santa Fe, a world-renowned artsy and cultural paradise, is about two hours away. And if all of this is not enough incentive to retire in Santa Rosa, seniors earning under $100,000 a year don't have to pay taxes on their Social Security benefits in New Mexico.