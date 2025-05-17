An Underrated City In New Mexico Makes Retirement Feel Like A Sun-Soaked Dip Into Route 66 Nostalgia

Choosing where to spend your golden years is one of life's most important decisions. From Florida to Portugal, the possibilities are endless. Retiring in New Mexico, known as the "Land of Enchantment," is also a wonderful choice. The state is home to beautiful retirement-friendly cities including Santa Rosa, an underrated sun-soaked destination where you can savor this chapter of your life. In fact, Santa Rosa has been rated one of the top places to retire in the American Southwest.

Located about two hours from Albuquerque — one of the best film cities in America — Santa Rosa is home to a section of the iconic Route 66 and is steeped in nostalgia. However, it's the city's affordability that truly makes it stand out. Real estate and rental prices in Santa Rosa are lower than the national average. With a population of less than 3,000, Santa Rosa is a small and laid-back community. Residents enjoy convenient access to nearby amenities such as grocery stores and the Guadalupe County Hospital.

Thanks to Route 66 bringing travelers through town, Santa Rosa flourished in the 1930s. While those days are long gone, retirees will discover that traces of the Mother Road's glory days remain. This stretch is laden with vintage inns, motels, and eateries, including the retro diner Joseph's Bar & Grill. There's also the Route 66 Auto Museum, packed with many classic vehicles that undoubtedly once traversed this legendary highway. The city is ideal for those who prefer to venture off the beaten path and spend time in the great outdoors.