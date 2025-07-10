One Of Victoria's Most Scenic Coastal Towns Is Tucked Between Ocean Cliffs And Kangaroo-Studded Trails

Australia is a captivating destination, to say the least. From its unique native wildlife to its diverse landscapes, the world's sixth-largest country is just waiting to be explored. The state of Victoria in the southeast of Australia boasts wineries, coastal roads, and bustling Melbourne, a great city to visit if you love Paris. Yet, there is much more to Victoria than meets the eye, especially if you visit lesser-known spots like the coastal town of Mallacoota, a six-hour drive from Melbourne.

Mallacoota is located near the border of New South Wales, a seven-hour drive south of the world-famous city of Sydney, making it an ideal stop-off spot on an Australian road trip. Australia may be huge, but it's a popular destination for renting a campervan or a car, as it's a haven for camping, outdoor activities, and scenic road trip adventures. This ticket to freedom allows you to explore hidden gems like Australia's coastal park located between Sydney and Melbourne, Cape Conran — just 1.5 hours from Mallacoota, or down the more famous Great Ocean Road if time allows.

Mallacoota is an overlooked town, given its remote location in the East Gippsland region, which has retained its under-the-radar charm. Not only is this a fantastic place to visit for fewer crowds and untouched wilderness, but it also boasts the warmest winter temperatures in the state. For excellent recreational activities and stunning scenery, Mallacoota is one of Victoria's best-kept secrets.