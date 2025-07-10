One Of Victoria's Most Scenic Coastal Towns Is Tucked Between Ocean Cliffs And Kangaroo-Studded Trails
Australia is a captivating destination, to say the least. From its unique native wildlife to its diverse landscapes, the world's sixth-largest country is just waiting to be explored. The state of Victoria in the southeast of Australia boasts wineries, coastal roads, and bustling Melbourne, a great city to visit if you love Paris. Yet, there is much more to Victoria than meets the eye, especially if you visit lesser-known spots like the coastal town of Mallacoota, a six-hour drive from Melbourne.
Mallacoota is located near the border of New South Wales, a seven-hour drive south of the world-famous city of Sydney, making it an ideal stop-off spot on an Australian road trip. Australia may be huge, but it's a popular destination for renting a campervan or a car, as it's a haven for camping, outdoor activities, and scenic road trip adventures. This ticket to freedom allows you to explore hidden gems like Australia's coastal park located between Sydney and Melbourne, Cape Conran — just 1.5 hours from Mallacoota, or down the more famous Great Ocean Road if time allows.
Mallacoota is an overlooked town, given its remote location in the East Gippsland region, which has retained its under-the-radar charm. Not only is this a fantastic place to visit for fewer crowds and untouched wilderness, but it also boasts the warmest winter temperatures in the state. For excellent recreational activities and stunning scenery, Mallacoota is one of Victoria's best-kept secrets.
Beaches, parks, and wildlife in Mallacoota
Mallacoota is renowned for its incredible beaches, and it is well worth allocating a day or two to explore the best ones, including Betka Beach, which is ideal for surfing, Quarry Beach, defined by its ancient geology, and Secret Beach with its unique rock formations. If you're feeling energetic, you can even walk between Secret Beach and Betka Beach, a 5-mile one-way adventure.
While you could easily spend your time marveling at the steep sea cliffs and strolling along the secluded beaches, Mallacoota has an abundance of other must-dos. If untouched nature is your thing, you won't want to miss a chance to explore Croajingalong National Park, just 90 minutes from Mallacoota, which is recognized as a UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve. This is your perfect opportunity to spend time hiking through some of the country's most diverse landscapes, which switch between dunes, swamps, and rocky mountain valleys.
If that isn't enough, you'll be excited to learn that you won't need to venture far from Mallacoota to enjoy some wildlife encounters. In fact, whales and dolphins can be spotted just off the coast, and it is not uncommon to come across kangaroos or wallabies casually wandering around town. New South Wales and Queensland may have some of the best places in Australia to swim with whales, but Mallacoota is a spot where you can meet a community of kangaroos, who have settled at Gipsy Point, 20 minutes from town.
Enhance your visit to scenic Mallacoota
Mallacoota may be a small coastal town, but its abundance of activities makes it a place worth spending at least a few days. Mild temperatures turn it into a year-round destination. However, if you want to enhance your chances of spotting local marine life, such as humpback whales, in particular, the best time to visit is from September to October.
For the best panoramas over town, venture up to Genoa Peak, which has been described on AllTrails as "a nice challenge but not exhausting," but it is best to do this on a clear, dry day with proper footwear. For epic dolphin spotting, Bastion Point is the place to go, while the Narrows beside the Mallacoota Inlet are ideal for an easy walk with stunning vistas. The area is a haven for water-based activities, so you can enjoy fishing, wakeboarding, water skiing, or rent a slow boat to cruise the picturesque inlet.
There are plenty of things to see and do around Mallacoota, so set aside some time to explore its variety of shops, art galleries, and artisan markets. When it comes to accommodation, you'll be spoilt for choice, whether you want some luxury or would prefer to camp beneath the stars. One of the best and most scenic lodges is Karbeethong Lodge, overlooking the Mallcoota Inlet.