One Of Spain's Most Underrated Vacation Destinations Is A Mountain Town Known For Spiritual Retreats
For travelers looking to visit a lesser-known village in Europe with unique offerings, Órgiva is a Spanish mountain town that combines history, nature, and spiritual restoration. Located south of Sierra Nevada Natural Park, Órgiva is the largest town in the western Alpujarras, a region of mountain villages in southern Spain.
The town's location means it is surrounded by natural beauty and serene landscapes, and its connection to nature is a big draw for organizations that want to offer spiritual retreats and services in Spain's idyllic forest. Alpuharra is also known for its alternative communities and bohemian vibe, so the abundance of retreats fits into this easygoing culture.
As the unofficial capital of the Alpujarra region with a population of about 5,700, Órgiva has charming sights. The nearby Granada is a great city to explore before heading to Órgiva, as it's one of many unique cities that are once-in-a-lifetime vacation destinations. The town is about an hour away by car from Granada or a two-hour drive from Almería. There is also a bus service from Granada to Trevelez that stops in Órgiva. For people staying in a larger city like Madrid (recognized as one of the best foodie cities in Europe), there are flights to Granada that last just over an hour or trains that take about 3.5 hours.
Relax and recharge at spiritual retreats in Órgiva
Travelers looking for restful retreats and spiritually focused resorts will be happy to learn that Órgiva has many options to choose from. For example, Amaratva Yoga offers yoga retreats in nature, focusing on prenatal practices, meditation, and teacher trainings. The House of Light Retreat Centre is a venue that hosts groups targeted towards certain goals. In 2024, they hosted a Sisters Getaway by Abdiya Meddings, a private retreat for Muslim women, and this year, the owners offered a retreat designed specifically for more conscious living.
A little outside Órgiva, visitors will find Kaliyoga, a family-owned yoga and wellness center that also offers massages and walking retreats. Additionally, a 10-minute drive from Órgiva will bring visitors to Almond Hill House, a respite in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada Mountains. Almond Hill House offers artistic and writing retreats, and the facility's grounds feature an orchard and pool, allowing people to engage in their own creative work, as well as with the nature around them.
Explore the charming town of Órgiva and the surrounding mountains
There are a few historical sites that visitors should be sure to check out while in Órgiva. First is the Iglesia de Nuestra Señora de la Expectación, a 16th-century church with Greco-Roman Renaissance architecture. Another is the Palacio de los Condes de Sástago, a historic building with Moorish influences that now serves as Órgiva's town hall. There's also the Ermita de San Sebastián, a chapel surrounded by gardens and fountains where the patron saint of Órgiva is venerated. For those interested in getting souvenirs or local products, Órgiva hosts a weekly market where people can buy local foods and treats in addition to clothing and homewares. Travelers who want to spend more time in the south of Spain should also be sure to check out El Rocío, a hidden village offering sandy streets and flamenco beats.
Órgiva is a great place to be if you want to explore the Sierra Nevada Mountains. Book group excursions or hiking and biking activities with 4X4 Tours Sierra Nevada, a company based in Órgiva that allows visitors to explore the mountains with people who know the area well. For lodgings, the Taray Hotel and Casa Jazmin are both great options. Hungry visitors can stop by Restaurante El Limonero for Mediterranean fusion cuisine or Bar Augustine, offering authentic Spanish tapas.