One Of Spain's Most Underrated Vacation Destinations Is A Mountain Town Known For Spiritual Retreats

For travelers looking to visit a lesser-known village in Europe with unique offerings, Órgiva is a Spanish mountain town that combines history, nature, and spiritual restoration. Located south of Sierra Nevada Natural Park, Órgiva is the largest town in the western Alpujarras, a region of mountain villages in southern Spain.

The town's location means it is surrounded by natural beauty and serene landscapes, and its connection to nature is a big draw for organizations that want to offer spiritual retreats and services in Spain's idyllic forest. Alpuharra is also known for its alternative communities and bohemian vibe, so the abundance of retreats fits into this easygoing culture.

As the unofficial capital of the Alpujarra region with a population of about 5,700, Órgiva has charming sights. The nearby Granada is a great city to explore before heading to Órgiva, as it's one of many unique cities that are once-in-a-lifetime vacation destinations. The town is about an hour away by car from Granada or a two-hour drive from Almería. There is also a bus service from Granada to Trevelez that stops in Órgiva. For people staying in a larger city like Madrid (recognized as one of the best foodie cities in Europe), there are flights to Granada that last just over an hour or trains that take about 3.5 hours.