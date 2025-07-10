The Cult Classic Boots Beloved By Farmers, Chefs, And Celebrities May Be The Ultimate Travel Footwear
The most important thing you can bring when you travel — whether you're packing for a trip to Amsterdam, strolling along the Champs Élysées in Paris, or pounding the pavement in New York City — is a good pair of shoes. And, if you've ever gotten blisters from those cute sandals you really wanted to bring on vacation, or had to soak your feet in a hotel tub after a long day of sightseeing in the wrong boots, you know how important this is.
That said, it can be hard to choose the right pair. Thankfully, there is one cult favorite boot that works for walking, hiking, and more. Even better? They actually look good whether you're out on the town, scrambling up a mountainous trail, or simply hitting every museum in a new city. We're talking about a pair of Blundstone Chelsea boots, available on Amazon in both men's and women's sizes and styles.
Founded in Tasmania, Australia, Blundstone has been in business for more than 150 years, and their boots have been worn by athletes, farmers, factory workers, and military personnel. Standing at around $200, their Chelsea boot isn't cheap, but a good pair of shoes is always worth splurging on — especially if you're going to be traveling in them. After all, if you can't get around, your trip can end up as a bust.
All about the Blundstone Chelsea boots
Blundstone boots hit just above the ankle. With elastic on the sides and pull tabs, they're easy to slip on and off when you go through TSA and once on you're on your flight (although you should probably think twice about taking off your shoes on a plane anyway). Better yet, they come in a number of colors, which is great for fashion-forward travelers, and they're also water-resistant, have a removable footbed, and leather lining.
Blundstones are popular with people who spend their days on their feet — and if that isn't a good endorsement, nothing is. For instance, Andrew Larkin, chef instructor at the Escoffier School of Culinary Arts, once told the New York Times that he wears and loves these. Similarly, a Redditor on r/BludstoneBoots mentioned being turned onto them while working part time at a farm. Meanwhile, another poster highlighted their versatility, saying: "It's nice to have a shoe that can 'fit in' with any situation and is versatile with my outfits, while being super comfy. Love to wear them traveling because they can handle the city, countryside, rain, sun, cold, heat, hiking, museums, everything in between." The company even says that the shoes will mold to your feet over a bit of time, something many customers on Amazon echoed. However, they also recommend that you go up a half size if you have wider feet for a better fit.
Blundstone boots are also popular with celebrities, and have even been spotted on Katherine, the Princess of Wales, in case you were worried about how fashionable they truly are. As with any pair of shoes, though, make sure you wear them a bit before you take off for your trip. That way, you can ensure they're right for you.