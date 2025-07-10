The Cult Classic Boots Beloved By Farmers, Chefs, And Celebrities May Be The Ultimate Travel Footwear

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The most important thing you can bring when you travel — whether you're packing for a trip to Amsterdam, strolling along the Champs Élysées in Paris, or pounding the pavement in New York City — is a good pair of shoes. And, if you've ever gotten blisters from those cute sandals you really wanted to bring on vacation, or had to soak your feet in a hotel tub after a long day of sightseeing in the wrong boots, you know how important this is.

That said, it can be hard to choose the right pair. Thankfully, there is one cult favorite boot that works for walking, hiking, and more. Even better? They actually look good whether you're out on the town, scrambling up a mountainous trail, or simply hitting every museum in a new city. We're talking about a pair of Blundstone Chelsea boots, available on Amazon in both men's and women's sizes and styles.

Founded in Tasmania, Australia, Blundstone has been in business for more than 150 years, and their boots have been worn by athletes, farmers, factory workers, and military personnel. Standing at around $200, their Chelsea boot isn't cheap, but a good pair of shoes is always worth splurging on — especially if you're going to be traveling in them. After all, if you can't get around, your trip can end up as a bust.