The World's Best Ranked Restaurant In 2025 Blends Peruvian And Japanese Flavors In The Heart Of Peru
Every year a venerated list of restaurants and bars is compiled by an organization called '50 Best'. 1,120 experts come together to compile this global list, with previous number one spot winners including the legendary El Bulli in Spain, the French Laundry in the USA, and Noma in Denmark. Getting on the list is a remarkable achievement for any chef, and the 2025 list is very competitive with three Michelin-starred restaurants making appearances.
Gracing the top spot is a unique culinary experience that prides itself on an '"intense interculturality" and sophisticated style. "Bienvenido a nuestro mundo" (or "welcome to our world") tops Maido's website, and their cuisine is sure to transport you to a new world of Japanese and Peruvian fusion.
Maido is located in Lima, Peru, a destination perfect for foodies and cookbook fanatics. It's very central in the city, on San Martin Street, and therefore easy to get to by public transport — even straight from the airport, with the airport express dropping you practically outside the front door. You can fly directly to Lima from eight US airports, including in Los Angeles, Dallas, Miami, and New York, so it's incredibly convenient to have the gastronomic experience of the year (and explore one of the most affordable destinations for U.S. travelers).
The history of 'the world's best restaurant,' Maido
Maido is serving up 'Nikkei' cuisine, a bold mash up of Japanese techniques and traditions with Peruvian flavors and ingredients. For chef-owner Mitsuharu Tsumura, it is a perfect representation of his culture. Tsumura is from Peru (he was born in Lima), but his ancestors hail from Osaka in Japan, where Tsumura also trained as a chef. Although Maido's menu changes seasonally, he always places an emphasis on Peru's vast array of landscapes and produce, with a special interest in the Amazon. Inside the restaurant's tasting and a la carte menus, you may find such delicacies as a fish hotdog, sea snails accompanied by yellow chili foam, and 'tuna belly cake', along with a lot of sushi stylings with fresh Peruvian seafood.
At the time of writing, the 'Maido Experience' tasting menu with an alcoholic drinks pairing will set you back 1880 Peruvian Sol (or $530). Of course, there is the option to do the tasting without a pairing, with non-alcoholic drinks, or with the 'Tokujou' pairing — a premium pairing of the highest quality fish that costs 2420 Sol ($682). Maido was already a popular restaurant before being named the best in the world, so now reservations will be very difficult to get. It's essential you reserve online via Maido's booking system as early as possible (though there are currently no dates available as far as the calendar reaches) if you want to experience the tour de force that is 2025's best restaurant in the world.