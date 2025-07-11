The World's Best Ranked Restaurant In 2025 Blends Peruvian And Japanese Flavors In The Heart Of Peru

Every year a venerated list of restaurants and bars is compiled by an organization called '50 Best'. 1,120 experts come together to compile this global list, with previous number one spot winners including the legendary El Bulli in Spain, the French Laundry in the USA, and Noma in Denmark. Getting on the list is a remarkable achievement for any chef, and the 2025 list is very competitive with three Michelin-starred restaurants making appearances.

Gracing the top spot is a unique culinary experience that prides itself on an '"intense interculturality" and sophisticated style. "Bienvenido a nuestro mundo" (or "welcome to our world") tops Maido's website, and their cuisine is sure to transport you to a new world of Japanese and Peruvian fusion.

Maido is located in Lima, Peru, a destination perfect for foodies and cookbook fanatics. It's very central in the city, on San Martin Street, and therefore easy to get to by public transport — even straight from the airport, with the airport express dropping you practically outside the front door. You can fly directly to Lima from eight US airports, including in Los Angeles, Dallas, Miami, and New York, so it's incredibly convenient to have the gastronomic experience of the year (and explore one of the most affordable destinations for U.S. travelers).