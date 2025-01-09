11 Destinations To Visit For Fans Of Every Book Genre
Books offer many of us an escape into other worlds, where time and space combine to create alternate realities that tickle our imaginations. They also challenge us to think about the world in which we live by teaching us concepts through which everyday life can be understood. With libraries, bookstores, and audiobook platforms giving us access to millions of volumes and a wide range of genres, we could easily lose ourselves in literature for the rest of our lives.
Furthermore, books provide ample inspiration and motivation to explore the real world using all five senses. This becomes even more true when novels are brought to life on screen. The Harry Potter series, for instance, still encourages tourism across the United Kingdom to this day — especially in Edinburgh, Scotland, where many character and setting elements originated. The phenomenon is not exclusive to Pottermania, however. Guided book tours, where you can visit landmarks mentioned in famous novels, exist in many cities around the globe.
No matter which book genre typically hooks your interest, there's a destination that will bring your understanding and experience of it to a whole new level. To help you plan a unique vacation, peruse our list of some of the best places to visit as a bibliophile, along with tips on what to do while there. Make sure to pack a few books to enjoy during the journey!
Fantasy: Forks, Washington
If vampires and werewolves keep you up at night in the best possible way (that is, by making you turn page after page of a fantasy novel), then a trip to Washington's Olympic Peninsula ought to be on your travel bucket list. Forks, of course, is the misty, dramatic setting of Stephenie Meyer's Twilight Saga series. While none of the movie adaptations were actually shot in Forks — in fact, the film sets were mostly based in Oregon and British Columbia — you can stop by the Forever Twilight in Forks Collection to feast your eyes on movie memorabilia. As you tour the town, you'll easily recognize the inspiration for many of the scenes, such as Forks High School and Forks Community Hospital, and you'll be treated to plenty of opportunities to shop for "Twilight" merchandise.
A handful of other must-visit "Twilight" locations dot the Olympic Peninsula, such as La Push and Port Angeles. While in the area, don't hesitate to visit more local attractions not featured in the books, such as Second Beach, which offers a secluded getaway with dramatic cliffs and rock formations. Likewise, the Hoh Rain Forest will astound you with its spectacular beauty and unique ecosystems, while cycling along the Olympic Discovery Trail is a great way to enjoy a sunny afternoon.
Mystery: London, England
Few book characters are known as universally as Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's iconic private detective, Sherlock Holmes. His genius persona has inspired many spinoffs and adaptations, including the BBC series "Sherlock" and Netflix's "Enola Holmes." London was the primary setting of the Sherlock Holmes short stories, which took place during the Victorian and Edwardian eras. Today, at 221B Baker Street, you can find a museum devoted to the iconic literary figure. Step inside the Sherlock Holmes Museum, and you'll be transported to a world of mystery. From Sherlock's storied study to Mrs. Hudson's Victorian-era room, you could easily spend a few hours here.
To further satisfy your hunger for intrigue and mystery, consider taking a Jack the Ripper tour or participating in the Gunpowder Plot immersive experience at the Tower of London. For another Sherlock-themed activity, this time featuring an escape room, book a session at Sherlock: The Official Live Game. If you have extra time to spare, you can also head to Wistman's Wood, one of Britain's oldest forests located in a national park steeped with fantastical history. This forest is the likely inspiration for "The Hound of the Baskervilles," but it is also known for its association with tales of druids, ghosts, and the fabled Wild Hunt.
Romance: New Bern, North Carolina
If Nicholas Sparks' books are your guilty (or not-so-guilty) pleasure, then a trip to New Bern is in order. Indeed, several of the author's bestselling books are set here, including "The Notebook," A Bend in the Road," and "The Wedding." New Bern has been Sparks' home for many years, and it's easy to see why the coastal town has inspired so many of his romantic plots. With small-town vibes and plentiful nature, New Bern is also a charming and walkable riverfront gem with tons of eateries and shops. Note, however, that the movie adaptation of "The Notebook" is set in South Carolina, so don't expect to embark on a film tour during your visit.
Nevertheless, New Bern is one of the most underrated romantic destinations. For a lovely outing with your boo, consider kayaking or boarding a guided cruise on the Neuse River, feasting upon Southern cuisine at Cypress Hall Kitchen + Bar, catching a production at the New Bern Civic Theatre, or simply strolling hand-in-hand along one of the area's scenic beaches. From New Bern, it's not far to visit other famous North Carolinian coastal destinations, such as Emerald Isle and the Outer Banks. We recommend staying at a bed and breakfast brimming with Southern hospitality for an even cozier experience.
Thriller: Stockholm, Sweden
If you are a fan of "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo," the first book of Stieg Larsson's Millennium trilogy, you already know how thrilling Swedish literature can be. Indeed, other novels, such as those by Camilla Läckberg, Camilla Grebe, and Viveca Sten, demonstrate how eager the Swedish audience is for suspense and mystery. Such books frequently expose readers to the nation's complex culture and history while entertaining them with bone-chilling confrontations between criminals and their pursuers. Naturally, as the capital of Sweden, Stockholm provides the backdrop for many of these exciting plots.
During your visit to Stockholm, we recommend taking a tour based on Larsson's hit series. As you walk the city's streets, you'll encounter a handful of landmarks described in the books, such as Mikael Blomkvist's and Lisbeth Salander's apartments, as well as various bars and cafés. While in Sweden, don't forget to savor the country's softer side by enjoying its famous spas and creative, mouthwatering desserts. Stockholm, in particular, is famous for tourist sites like the Vasa Museum, where you can see a 17th-century warship, the ABBA Museum, and Östermalms Food Hall. Visit during the summer for long days, or come during the winter for a chance to see the Northern Lights.
Religion and spirituality: Vrindavan, India
South Asian spiritual texts have long been renowned for their wealth of insights regarding life, death, and the karmic cycle. In particular, the "Bhagavad Gita" is widely considered the preeminent text of Hinduism, as well as related spiritual practices like the Hare Krishna movement. With an abundance of translations and interpretations, the Gita (as it is known in short) essentially follows a conversation between Arjuna, a warrior, and Krishna, an incarnation of the god Vishnu, at the onset of the Kurukshetra War.
After studying a book like the "Bhagavad Gita," many folks find themselves fascinated by Krishna and decide to travel to Vrindavan, India, the setting for countless stories of his childhood. Millions of people visit Vrindavan and the nearby city of Mathura each year to marvel and worship at the abundant temples, as well as bathe in the holy Yamuna River. Additionally, there are many relics of Buddhist artwork and opportunities to appreciate music and dance performances. We suggest combining your trip to Vrindavan with a visit to the Taj Mahal in Agra, which is about a 1 ½ hour drive away. Flights within India are relatively affordable, so you might want to stay a few weeks and explore other parts of the country.
Historical fiction: Atlanta, Georgia
Atlanta, Georgia, is a historic city steeped in cultural and technological revolution, but it's also a hip place to visit any time of the year. For fans of historical fiction, the city is a must-visit destination. Indeed, Margaret Mitchell's "Gone with the Wind" was set in Atlanta, and you'd be remiss not to visit the Marietta Gone with the Wind Museum, where you can see memorabilia from the novel's film adaptation. Margaret Mitchell's house has even been turned into a museum, allowing you to witness where most of the novel was written. The Historic Oakland Cemetery is also worth a visit to see where Mitchell is buried.
Other top-rated activities in Atlanta for history buffs include visits to the Atlanta History Center, the Martin Luther King, Jr. National Historical Park, and the Delta Flight Museum. The APEX Museum is particularly unique in the perspectives it offers regarding African-American history. You could easily spend hours touring sites from the civil rights movement. We recommend booking a guided tour for the most comprehensive and educational experience. Finally, if you're in the mood to visit another beautiful cemetery, head to Westview Cemetery, which is known for its stunning art, tranquil views, and rich legacy.
Historical non-fiction: Seattle, Washington
Seattle is yet another city with a fascinating history. Historical accounts like Daniel James Brown's "The Boys in the Boat" offer insight into what the city was like during the Great Depression and its aftermath when poverty was rampant and Hoovervilles were the only kind of shelter that many families could afford. Today, you can learn about this era and many more at Seattle's Museum of History & Industry. Fans of Brown's book should also make their way to the University of Washington for a tour of the Conibear Shellhouse. There, you can observe items like lettermen's jackets, Olympic medals, and the Husky Clipper, the very boat that carried the 1936 crew to a gold medal at the Berlin Olympics.
Seattle will continue to stimulate your intellect as you roam around storied sites like Pike Place Market, the Chinatown Historic District, and Ballard Avenue. We recommend visiting Pioneer Square, home to some of the most charming cobblestone streets in America that will take you back in time to the 19th and 20th centuries. Regarded as Seattle's first neighborhood, the area surrounding Pioneer Square is now home to the Klondike Gold Rush National Historical Park, the serene Waterfall Garden, and the entrance to an underground tour that provides context to the Great Fire of 1889.
Self-help: Okinawa Islands, Japan
The Okinawa Islands are famous for being one of the world's original Blue Zones, which you can experience when you plan a visit. The region was made especially famous by scientific studies and books like Francesc Miralles and Hector Garcia's "Ikigai: The Japanese Secret to a Long and Happy Life." These documentations highlighted the impressive longevity of the islands' residents and proposed potential explanations for their exceptional well-being. We're willing to bet that after a tour of this region, you'll return home mentally and physically rejuvenated, not to mention inspired to inculcate healthier habits in your everyday life.
You'll find an abundance of activities catering to self-improvement here, including ones that are completely free. For instance, you can take a walk along one of the islands' gorgeous beaches or hike to ogle at panoramic views and the ruins of castles. Don't hesitate to sample the local cuisine, which brims with bold flavors and stellar nutritional profiles. Bitter melon, pork belly, sweet potatoes, squid ink, mugwort, tofu, and seaweed are among some of the most common ingredients that may make an appearance on your plate. You might choose to stay at a resort or a comfortable hotel, either in the city or in the middle of nature. Renting a car will allow you to explore more of the islands.
Poetry: Walden Pond, Massachusetts
Slow down and bask in the simplicity of nature with a trip to Walden Pond State Reservation in Concord, Massachusetts. The inspiration for Henry David Thoreau's iconic collection of poems, Walden Pond, remains a tranquil oasis away from the demands of modern society. Take along your favorite book of poetry and sit by the water as you read it. You can follow your leisurely reprieve with a swim, hike, picnic, or boat ride on the glacier-formed pond. Despite its name, this park is far more than just a pond; the surrounding woods are full of wildlife and particularly picturesque in the autumn. Contained within them is a replica of the cabin in which Thoreau stayed (the original was taken down not long after Thoreau left).
A day trip to Walden Pond is feasible from New England cities like Boston, Massachusetts (only 30 minutes away) or Providence, Rhode Island (about an hour away). Large cities like Boston host a plethora of poetry events, from readings to open mics. While you are in the Concord area, you can muse over the installations at the deCordova Sculpture Park and Museum or check out the galleries in downtown Concord for additional artistic inspiration.
Cookbooks: Lima, Peru
Do you always have room for one more cookbook on your kitchen shelf? If so, you may already be aware of the recent boom in cookbooks documenting Latin American cuisine, such as Martin Morales' "Ceviche." This collection of simple yet delicious Peruvian recipes reflects the country's rural and urban traditions. Many a foodie would relish a trip to Lima, Peru, which is considered the culinary capital of South America.
The city is famous for offering gourmet dishes with elements of Incan cuisine, as well as inventive, modern dishes that draw inspiration from around the globe. Maido, for example, has made a frequent appearance on The World's 50 Best Restaurants list, thanks to its expert fusion of Japanese and Peruvian cuisines. At one of Lima's many bars, you shouldn't miss trying the special brandy known as pisco, a somewhat sweet, grape-based spirit.
Need another motive to book your flight to Lima? Peru is one of the best vacation destinations where the U.S. dollar goes furthest, leaving you with more dough to spend on Lima's Michelin-star restaurants and side trips to cathedrals, parks, and museums. Nestled within the city is the Huaca Pucllana Site Museum, renowned for its well-preserved pyramid. Another site not to be missed is the Magic Water Circuit of the Reserve Park, where thirteen fountains come alive at night with laser shows and music.
Philosophy: Athens, Greece
We can trace many characteristics of modern-day society back to Ancient Greece. The mighty civilization's legacies include various hallmarks of democracy, major leaps forward in science and mathematics, detailed artwork that has withstood the test of time, the Olympics, and more. But for many people, all this progress would mean far less were it not for the intellectual contributions of Greek philosophers like Aristotle, Socrates, Plato, and Epicurus.
Journey to Athens, Greece, and you'll be able to visit sites like Aristotle's Lyceum, where the great philosopher taught his students. You can also see the remains of Plato's Academy, heralded as the West's prototypical university. Then there's the Ancient Agora of Athens, one of Socrates' famous stomping grounds. The former marketplace has been converted into an archaeological attraction, and adjacent to it is the Museum of the Ancient Agora. Indeed, for those who enjoy museum hopping, there is no shortage of exhibits and collections in Athens to keep one occupied for days. The Acropolis Museum and the National Archeological Museum are perhaps the two most popular ones among tourists. Busts and sculptures of famous philosophers can be found in museums throughout the city.