11 Destinations To Visit For Fans Of Every Book Genre

Books offer many of us an escape into other worlds, where time and space combine to create alternate realities that tickle our imaginations. They also challenge us to think about the world in which we live by teaching us concepts through which everyday life can be understood. With libraries, bookstores, and audiobook platforms giving us access to millions of volumes and a wide range of genres, we could easily lose ourselves in literature for the rest of our lives.

Furthermore, books provide ample inspiration and motivation to explore the real world using all five senses. This becomes even more true when novels are brought to life on screen. The Harry Potter series, for instance, still encourages tourism across the United Kingdom to this day — especially in Edinburgh, Scotland, where many character and setting elements originated. The phenomenon is not exclusive to Pottermania, however. Guided book tours, where you can visit landmarks mentioned in famous novels, exist in many cities around the globe.

No matter which book genre typically hooks your interest, there's a destination that will bring your understanding and experience of it to a whole new level. To help you plan a unique vacation, peruse our list of some of the best places to visit as a bibliophile, along with tips on what to do while there. Make sure to pack a few books to enjoy during the journey!