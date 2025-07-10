The Secret Reason Staff Are So Friendly At All-Inclusive Resorts (And How To Avoid Getting Scammed)

"That one may smile and smile and be a villain," Hamlet seethed in the Shakespeare play of the same name. Fewer sentiments could be truer to modernity's endless onslaught of smiling face-filled ads and manipulative sales techniques. And, if you're like us, the last place you want someone foisting unwanted garbage on you is when you're on vacation. This is especially true when you've already spent so much money on a perk-filled, all-inclusive resort that's supposed to provide you with everything that you need. Even there, a smiling employee might be softening you up for the kill — the upsell kill.

Sure, not all resort staff are villainously plotting to grift you. And, sure, you can be as cordial as you like — just don't be a sucker. There is a huge difference between an employee making a nice suggestion regarding a resort's services and, as one Tiktoker bemoaned of her trip to the Caribbean-based Sandals resorts: "You cannot take two steps without some member of staff trying to sell you something." She and her husband wound up evading staff like special ops forces on a stealth mission.

The sad truth is that upselling is a standard feature of hotels and resorts. An endless ream of online articles discuss precise upselling strategies like ads in your room (those laminated food and activity cards) and collaborations with other businesses, or advise tweaking strategies based on different hotel guest types and their needs, like families, couples, repeat customers, and health-and-wellness minded people. Meanwhile, hotel upsell tools like Oaky even celebrate (and recommend) their services, generating an extra $41 to $235 per guest per month via upselling. While there are lots of things guests can do to ward off such unwanted advances, ultimately you just need to stand your ground and say "No."