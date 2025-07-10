This Connecticut Town Oozes New England Charm With Appalachian Trail Hikes, Cozy Cafes, And Country Inns

While "Gilmore Girls" made fictional Stars Hollow famous on the silver screen, Connecticut has plenty of real places that exude a similar small-town charm, idyllic spots that could easily be considered the perfect small American town. Salisbury is one such destination, an enchantingly picture-perfect destination. Brimming with cute and cozy cafés, country inns to stay in, and numerous Appalachian Trail hikes to traverse, Salisbury has something for everyone.

Founded in 1741, Salisbury is an old mining town with a rich history. With a population of around 4,000 and a multitude of shops and eateries lining Main Street, the town retains its walkable, friendly small-town feel, making it the perfect size place to get to know over the course of an easygoing weekend. Clocking in at just over two hours by car from New York City and two and a half hours from Boston, Salisbury is an easy getaway for city dwellers looking for a quaint and serene change of pace.