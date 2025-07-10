This Connecticut Town Oozes New England Charm With Appalachian Trail Hikes, Cozy Cafes, And Country Inns
While "Gilmore Girls" made fictional Stars Hollow famous on the silver screen, Connecticut has plenty of real places that exude a similar small-town charm, idyllic spots that could easily be considered the perfect small American town. Salisbury is one such destination, an enchantingly picture-perfect destination. Brimming with cute and cozy cafés, country inns to stay in, and numerous Appalachian Trail hikes to traverse, Salisbury has something for everyone.
Founded in 1741, Salisbury is an old mining town with a rich history. With a population of around 4,000 and a multitude of shops and eateries lining Main Street, the town retains its walkable, friendly small-town feel, making it the perfect size place to get to know over the course of an easygoing weekend. Clocking in at just over two hours by car from New York City and two and a half hours from Boston, Salisbury is an easy getaway for city dwellers looking for a quaint and serene change of pace.
Where to eat and drink in Salisbury
Like the cozy Connecticut town of Norfolk just 20 minutes down the road, Salisbury has no shortage of cafés to patronize. Start your day right with a pit stop at Sweet William's Coffee Shop and Bakery in the heart of town for a coffee and a delectable sweet treat like a scone, muffin, croissant, or even Tuscan orange cake. For lunch or dinner, head to the colonial-style White Hart Inn for either a casual meal and drink in the taproom or a fine dining experience in the restaurant. Helmed by British chef Annie Wayte, the White Hart's kitchen turns out tasty and elevated versions of English classics.
As the name suggests, the White Hart Inn also offers accommodation, and it has plenty of history behind it. Established in 1806, it's now an elegant, peaceful inn with 16 rooms available for visitors. Boasting hardwood floors, four-poster beds, artwork by the likes of Frank Stella and Jasper Johns, and even complimentary Harney and Sons tea in the rooms, the White Hart is the perfect base in Salisbury to ensure a delightfully tranquil experience.
Go for an adventure day on one of Salisbury's many hiking trails
Located just off the Appalachian Trail, Salisbury is further proof that Connecticut is one of the best hiking spots in the United States. But you don't need to be an Appalachian Trail thru-hiker to appreciate the trails on offer here, which span a range of distances and difficulty levels. Serious hikers can opt for the 25.9-mile portion of the Appalachian Trail spanning from Salisbury to Jug End Road. This will likely take between eight and nine hours and is challenging, so use your judgment to determine if it feels right for you. Come prepared with adequate footwear, water, snacks, a first-aid kit, and other hiking essentials. You'll end this point-to-point hike over the Massachusetts state border, passing numerous lookout viewpoints and even waterfalls along the way.
If you're looking for something less time-intensive, Lion's Head is a 4.5-mile excursion that Berkshire Hiking calls "the shortest hike with the greatest views in western Connecticut." For less elevation, take an easy stroll along the Railroad Ramble Trail, an old railway line that's now an easy trail perfect for walking from Salisbury to nearby Lakeville.