Nestled In New England's Mountainous Terrain Is A Cozy Connecticut Town With Quirky Cafes And Farm Stays

In Connecticut's northwest corner, Norfolk – a cozy town known for its quirky cafes and farm stays — sits among Litchfield Hills, a part of the Appalachian foothills. This setting gives the town striking high points and wide-open views. Head to Haystack Mountain State Park, and you can reach the top for bird's-eye views over the surrounding land. Another spot for impressive scenery is Dennis Hill State Park. Its 1,627-foot summit shows off serene artsy, and picturesque landscapes across Litchfield County, potentially reaching Massachusetts, Vermont, and New Hampshire on clear days. The area is wrapped in forests thick with hardwoods like sugar maple and American beech, adding to the town's natural good looks and quiet feeling.

In the main Norfolk area, around Station Place, a couple of spots stand out. The Icebox Cafe got its name from Norfolk's old reputation as the "Icebox of Connecticut" owing to its cooler air. Set up inside an old railroad station building, it puts out breakfast and lunch plates like biscuit sliders and breakfast burritos. Right near it, the Berkshire Country Store works as both a deli and restaurant, making breakfast, lunch, and dinner covering American dishes and international flavors, with a little corner for coffee and tea.

If you want lodging that gets you closer to the area's farming roots, Husky Meadows Farm is a certified organic farm spread over three acres that puts together themed farm stay weekends in the early summer to fall months. These trips usually mean two nights in private suites, complete with meals made from farm produce. There are also hands-on activities like harvesting or cooking classes, creating a way for you to connect with sustainable farming.