Nestled In New England's Mountainous Terrain Is A Cozy Connecticut Town With Quirky Cafes And Farm Stays
In Connecticut's northwest corner, Norfolk – a cozy town known for its quirky cafes and farm stays — sits among Litchfield Hills, a part of the Appalachian foothills. This setting gives the town striking high points and wide-open views. Head to Haystack Mountain State Park, and you can reach the top for bird's-eye views over the surrounding land. Another spot for impressive scenery is Dennis Hill State Park. Its 1,627-foot summit shows off serene artsy, and picturesque landscapes across Litchfield County, potentially reaching Massachusetts, Vermont, and New Hampshire on clear days. The area is wrapped in forests thick with hardwoods like sugar maple and American beech, adding to the town's natural good looks and quiet feeling.
In the main Norfolk area, around Station Place, a couple of spots stand out. The Icebox Cafe got its name from Norfolk's old reputation as the "Icebox of Connecticut" owing to its cooler air. Set up inside an old railroad station building, it puts out breakfast and lunch plates like biscuit sliders and breakfast burritos. Right near it, the Berkshire Country Store works as both a deli and restaurant, making breakfast, lunch, and dinner covering American dishes and international flavors, with a little corner for coffee and tea.
If you want lodging that gets you closer to the area's farming roots, Husky Meadows Farm is a certified organic farm spread over three acres that puts together themed farm stay weekends in the early summer to fall months. These trips usually mean two nights in private suites, complete with meals made from farm produce. There are also hands-on activities like harvesting or cooking classes, creating a way for you to connect with sustainable farming.
The vibe of the town and things to do
Norfolk gives off a friendly, tight-knit community vibe; in fact, it's been dubbed as Connecticut's "best small town" more than once. This feeling comes through thanks to local groups and town events that draw good crowds.
On the cultural side, the town is recognized for the Yale Norfolk Chamber Music Festival, a summer event on the Ellen Battell Stoeckel Estate featuring concerts on the university's grounds. Infinity Music Hall, which is inside a fixed-up 1883 building, runs shows all year long, bringing in modern music acts playing different genres in a cozy room.
Getting outside and exploring this other quiet corner of Connecticut is easy with state parks like Haystack Mountain, Dennis Hill, and Campbell Falls close by. The Norfolk Land Trust looks after more than 20 miles of trails open to the public for walking or hiking. If you're visiting in the winter, you might catch the Weekend In Norfolk celebration, or check out the local farmers markets in the fall. The Norfolk Library, which is in a building built in 1889, serves as a communal hub, running programs and events.
Other places to stay, eat, and how to get to Norfolk
If the farm life might not be for you, Norfolk and the towns around it have old-fashioned inns that you might enjoy. Inside Norfolk, look for the Manor House Inn, a Tudor-style mansion from the Gilded Age run as a bed and breakfast. You can also check out the Blackberry River Inn, which is a Colonial-era mansion. Wildwood 1880 is a Victorian inn near the central heart of the town. Falls Village, Lakeville, and Salisbury nearby have more inns, like the Falls Village Inn and the White Hart Inn.
For food other than the Station Place cafe, The Norfolk Pub is a great gastropub that has American food and dishes that use regional ingredients for lunch and dinner. Restaurants in the next towns over are easy to reach, including the Blackberry River Bistro and Arethusa al Tavolo.
While a historic steam train ride would be a great fit for this part of Connecticut, the best way to get to Norfolk is by flying into Bradley International Airport (BDL) in Windsor Locks, Connecticut (about an hour drive). Or you can take Amtrak to places like Hartford and New Haven, then jump in a rideshare from there. Alternatively, you can drive from New York City in around three hours.