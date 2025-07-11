NYC Is Home To One Of The World's Most Beautiful Movie Theaters Brimming With Elegance And Historic Charm

Cinema and New York City have always gone hand in hand. Manhattan's Central Park is the most filmed location in the world, and travelers can make a whole NYC itinerary out of iconic spots from their favorite movies around the city. Aside from being a stellar backdrop for the silver screen, NYC is also a great place to consume movies, from tiny, independent cinemas to the sprawling Lincoln Center venues. And there's one movie theater in the bohemian East Village neighborhood that was named the most beautiful in the United States (and the third-most beautiful in the world) by Time Out magazine.

New York's Village East Cinema (also known as Village East by Angelika) sits between dive bars and fast food joints yet stands out for its grand arched facade. Of the building's seven screens, it's theater 1, the Jaffe Art Theater, that steals the spotlight. This is the largest of the auditoriums, with 440 seats, and before it was a movie theater, it was a stage theater in what was formerly NYC's Yiddish Theatre District.

The theater was built in 1925 and commissioned by Louis N. Jaffe, for whom it took its original name. Its design originally had over 1,200 seats and incorporated Moorish, Islamic, and Alhambresque influences, evident in the intricate floral patterns, mashrabiya-style grilles, and pointed arches you can see today. Over the years, the theater presented everything from vaudeville acts to concerts, and even hosted the original productions of "Grease" before it went to Broadway. In 1991, the building reopened as a movie theater. The huge auditorium was partitioned off, with four screens added in the former orchestra seating area and two in the stage area. The Jaffe Art Theater showcases the original, ornate design the best, though, located in the former balcony area.