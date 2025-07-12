One Of The Best Scuba Destination In America Also Happens To Be One Of Its Most Underrated Islands

There's a reason that Catalina Island is known as America's Amalfi Coast. Its shores are stacked with multimillion-dollar mansions frequented by celebrities, but diving enthusiasts will tell you what's below the water is far more exciting than the glitzy facades of Avalon. The island is among the most stunning snorkeling destinations in the U.S. and one of the best scuba diving destinations in America.

One of its biggest strengths is the high visibility, which is between 40 and 60 feet on average. This water clarity is essential for enjoying the reason to descend in the first place: swimming through mystical kelp forests and keeping an eye out for Garibaldi fish and giant sea bass. The waters around the islands are filled with beautiful dive sites suitable for all levels, with shore dives like Casino Point Dive Park for beginners and Eagle Reef for more advanced divers. If you don't have your PADI Open Water certification yet, it's a great place to get certified with three PADI schools on the island: Catalina Diving Supply, Diving Catalina, and Two Harbors Dive & Recreation Center.

Whether you're an experienced diver or want to dip your toe into a new hobby in a scenic place, here's what you need to know about planning an unforgettable trip to one of the top diving destinations in the country.