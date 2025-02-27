From Beaches To Food To Vibes, This Iconic California City Exudes Chic European Charm
There's no easy way to say it, traveling overseas, especially to Europe, requires an extensive budget. Luckily, if you don't have the funds to take a trip to Europe quite yet, traces of the continent can be found within the U.S. in a destination famed for its glitz and glamor: Los Angeles, California. In fact, L.A. has a temperate Mediterranean climate and there are various areas within the City of Angels, beaches and eateries included, that will transport you overseas.
If an Italian getaway is out of the question, head to Venice Beach for a scenic stroll among the Venice Canals. Dating back to 1905, these canals were created by businessman Abbot Kinney and modeled after the Venice in Northern Italy. While you won't find gondola rides here, seeing the Los Angeles Venice Canals in all their glory is magical for visitors and locals alike. Afterward, plan for a meal at Barrique Venice, offering exquisite pasta dishes in an intimate setting. For those who crave an Italian seaside retreat, Palos Verdes Estates in Los Angeles' South Bay, is an under-the-radar beach town with coastal views resembling Sicily. Picture cliffside scenery and rocky beaches not unlike those found along the Mediterranean Sea.
A gem beloved by locals is Rat Beach, situated next to the breathtaking Palos Verdes Beach & Athletic Club — a beautiful building resembling a villa that will further immerse visitors in Italian-like vistas. The same can be said about the Yellow Vase, located only a few minutes away. This cafe features a brick facade and a gorgeous outdoor seating area that evokes the European countryside. On the menu are an assortment of sandwiches and crepes for a bistro dining experience. Nevertheless, if you're looking for a place in L.A. that will truly invoke the feeling of traveling abroad, you'll have to take a ferry to get there.
Venture on a European-style getaway to Catalina Island, California
Catalina Island is not technically in Los Angeles but is in Los Angeles County. With azure water and structures built into the cliffside, it has been likened to Greece. Moreover, this breathtakingly beautiful California destination is home to Avalon, known as America's Amalfi Coast. Leave the City of Angels to explore Avalon and its dazzling sites such as Middle Beach, offering magnificent views of the elegant Catalina Casino.
If you yearn for the French Riviera, Descanso Beach Club has you covered. Book a cabana or chaise for a soak in the sun at this private beach and you'll forget you're in Avalon, California. "This is a must stop whenever you come to visit Catalina Island. This beach club makes you feel like you're on a European island and the drinks are not half bad as well!," reads a review on Yelp. Likewise, Descanso Beach Club offers entrees and appetizers for a truly luxurious coastal escape. Note that butler service is included with cabana or chaise reservations, which can be made online. Aside from sunbathing and taking in the wondrous ocean views, there's other adventures to be had.
Visitors to the Amalfi Coast in Italy can zipline and snorkel. But guess what? So can those who come to Avalon courtesy of Zip Line Eco Tour and Diving Catalina. That said, it takes about an hour to get to Catalina Island from Los Angeles via the Catalina Express. Ferries depart daily from Long Beach and San Pedro, dropping off passengers in Avalon. Tickets can be purchased on Catalina Express' website. If you are limited on time, you can easily do a day trip. However, if you want to bask in Avalon's coastal beauty a little longer, consider staying at the Hotel Vista Del Mar, a Mediterranean-style establishment with ocean views.
Additional destinations within Los Angeles that offer a taste of Europe
Evidently, European influences are everywhere in Los Angeles and, sometimes, they are hidden in plain sight. Take for instance, Saint Vincent Court in Downtown Los Angeles. This secret alley, designed to look like Europe, offers an eclectic mix of food, shops, and charm. It even features a cobblestone street that will whisk visitors far and away. Stop by Le Cafe Bonjour for your daily dose of caffeine or Garo's Deli for a hearty sandwich on a French baguette. All in all, Saint Vincent Court is a fantastic addition to a downtown itinerary. Similarly, Two Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills was also created with the intention of providing a slice of Europe in the States. This enclave is complete with designer brands like Dolce & Gabbana, Lanvin, and Versace.
Near Hollywood, you'll find Larchmont Village, a little-known neighborhood that radiates European flair. There's cafes and businesses like Larchmont Beauty Center, known for its impressive selection of French skincare products including brands like Avène and Caudalie. About 20 minutes from Larchmont Village is Chateau Marmont, a French-inspired city landmark. A stay at this hotel can cost well over $700 a night. If this is not in your budget, you could always make a reservation at Chateau Marmont's restaurant to soak up its old-world splendor.
Lastly, amid the hustle and bustle of Downtown Santa Monica is Ye Olde Kings Head. This underrated cozy British pub serves bangers and mash, an English breakfast (complete with beans), and other traditional dishes from across the pond. Although you might not need a passport to travel to Los Angeles, it is advised to rent a car, as the city's public transportation does not have the best reputation. Ultimately, this will allow you to navigate the city and all of the destinations mentioned above with ease.