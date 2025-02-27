From Beaches To Food To Vibes, This Iconic California City Exudes Chic European Charm

There's no easy way to say it, traveling overseas, especially to Europe, requires an extensive budget. Luckily, if you don't have the funds to take a trip to Europe quite yet, traces of the continent can be found within the U.S. in a destination famed for its glitz and glamor: Los Angeles, California. In fact, L.A. has a temperate Mediterranean climate and there are various areas within the City of Angels, beaches and eateries included, that will transport you overseas.

If an Italian getaway is out of the question, head to Venice Beach for a scenic stroll among the Venice Canals. Dating back to 1905, these canals were created by businessman Abbot Kinney and modeled after the Venice in Northern Italy. While you won't find gondola rides here, seeing the Los Angeles Venice Canals in all their glory is magical for visitors and locals alike. Afterward, plan for a meal at Barrique Venice, offering exquisite pasta dishes in an intimate setting. For those who crave an Italian seaside retreat, Palos Verdes Estates in Los Angeles' South Bay, is an under-the-radar beach town with coastal views resembling Sicily. Picture cliffside scenery and rocky beaches not unlike those found along the Mediterranean Sea.

A gem beloved by locals is Rat Beach, situated next to the breathtaking Palos Verdes Beach & Athletic Club — a beautiful building resembling a villa that will further immerse visitors in Italian-like vistas. The same can be said about the Yellow Vase, located only a few minutes away. This cafe features a brick facade and a gorgeous outdoor seating area that evokes the European countryside. On the menu are an assortment of sandwiches and crepes for a bistro dining experience. Nevertheless, if you're looking for a place in L.A. that will truly invoke the feeling of traveling abroad, you'll have to take a ferry to get there.